Korean Wave

Star-studded: Super Junior's Siwon, Sung Hoon, Lee Jae Wook to star in fantasy drama

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 3, 2023 | 6:24pm
Star-studded: Super Junior's Siwon, Sung Hoon, Lee Jae Wook to star in fantasy drama
K-drama stars (from left) Sung Hoon, Super Junior's Siwon and Lee Jae-wook are in talks to appear in the upcoming JTBC drama "Death's Game."
Sung Hoon, Siwon, Lee Jae-wook via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — It's as if the drama gods have heard K-drama fans' prayers. JTBC's upcoming fantasy drama tentatively titled "Death's Game" is reportedly going to star and guest star some of today's most popular K-drama actors. 

Imagine this casting: "Master's Sun" star Seo In-guk co-stars with "Parasite" actress Park So-dam and "Alchemy of Souls" star Go Yoon-jung in the fantasy drama about Choi Yi-jae (In-guk) who gets reincarnated several times. 

Tapped to play his many different faces are Super Junior's Choi Siwon, "My Secret Romance" star Sung Hoon, "The Good Detective" actor Jang Seung-jo and "Alchemy of Souls" star Lee Jae-wook. 

In a report on Soompi, the actors' agencies shared that their talents are considering to appear in the upcoming drama. 

A source from Lee Jae Wook’s agency C-JeS Entertainment said, “[Lee Jae Wook] has received an offer to make a special appearance in ‘Death’s Game,’ and he is reviewing the offer.”

RELATED: 'Alchemy of Souls Part 2' ends on a high note; fans thank Hong sisters

CHOI SIWON OF SUPER JUNIOR

LEE JAE WOOK

SEO IN GUK
