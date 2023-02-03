Star-studded: Super Junior's Siwon, Sung Hoon, Lee Jae Wook to star in fantasy drama

K-drama stars (from left) Sung Hoon, Super Junior's Siwon and Lee Jae-wook are in talks to appear in the upcoming JTBC drama "Death's Game."

MANILA, Philippines — It's as if the drama gods have heard K-drama fans' prayers. JTBC's upcoming fantasy drama tentatively titled "Death's Game" is reportedly going to star and guest star some of today's most popular K-drama actors.

Imagine this casting: "Master's Sun" star Seo In-guk co-stars with "Parasite" actress Park So-dam and "Alchemy of Souls" star Go Yoon-jung in the fantasy drama about Choi Yi-jae (In-guk) who gets reincarnated several times.

Tapped to play his many different faces are Super Junior's Choi Siwon, "My Secret Romance" star Sung Hoon, "The Good Detective" actor Jang Seung-jo and "Alchemy of Souls" star Lee Jae-wook.

In a report on Soompi, the actors' agencies shared that their talents are considering to appear in the upcoming drama.

A source from Lee Jae Wook’s agency C-JeS Entertainment said, “[Lee Jae Wook] has received an offer to make a special appearance in ‘Death’s Game,’ and he is reviewing the offer.”

