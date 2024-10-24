TWICE, Megan Thee Stallion collaborate for 'Mamushi' remix

TWICE, which debuted in 2015, is composed of members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group TWICE is among the featured artists on American rapper Megan Thee Stallion's upcoming album.

"Megan: Act II" will be dropping on October 25, and it will feature a remix of her old song "Mamushi."

"Mamushi" was part of the "Megan" album released last July. It featured Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba.

The upcoming "Megan: Act II" features 13 tracks, which also includes her collaboration with BTS' RM as a bonus track.

MEGAN ACT II OUT THIS FRIDAY ????????? CDS available nowhttps://t.co/2bA8U90LlV pic.twitter.com/G6THKMXRWA — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 23, 2024

