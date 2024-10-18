^

Korean Wave

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 18, 2024 | 11:15am
BTS' Jin collaborates with Red Velvet's Wendy for 1st solo album
Composite photos of Korean singers Jin of BTS and Wendy of Red Velvet
Jin via Instagram, Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member Jin will collaborate with fellow Korean artist Wendy of the girl group Red Velvet on his debut solo album "Happy."

The singer's label, Big Hit Entertainment, unveiled the six tracks on the upcoming album, including his only collaboration song with Wendy titled "Heart on the Window." 

All the song titles were shown in large cartoonish letters and colorful typefaces against a holiday-themed backdrop.

"The tracklist poster exudes a lighthearted, joyful mood with colorful confetti-like dots and stars against a bright red backdrop," said the agency in a statement.

"It evokes the feeling of receiving a specially-adorned gift along with the phrase 'TRUE HAPPINESS TRUE LOVE' at the bottom of the poster, adding a heartfelt touch."

The album's main track is "Running Wild," while the pre-release single, "I'll Be There," comes out on October 25, less than a month before the entire album drops.

The remaining songs are "Another Level," "Falling," and "I Will Come To You," the latter two with Korean titles.

"'Happy' reflects Jin's honest contemplation on happiness, which holds significant importance to him," another statement read.

"Embarking on a journey to find the true meaning of happiness, Jin aims to share a sense of warmth and comfort through a true, authentic expression of himself as a solo artist."

Jin has released seven solo tracks since his debut single "The Astronaut" from 2022, which came out just before he enlisted in Korea's mandatory military service.

He was discharged from duty last June and has been adjusting back to life under the spotlight. Jin was present for the discharge of fellow BTS member J-Hope, while the rest of the group are expected to finish their service in 2025.

RELATED: BTS member J-Hope discharged from South Korean military

