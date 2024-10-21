Korean actor Ji Chang-Wook named Filipino health & supplement brand's ambassador

MANILA, Philippines — IAM Worldwide, a Filipino-owned brand known for its portfolio of everyday health products and supplements, announces the appointment of South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook as their newest international ambassador.

The handsome star is known for his breakthrough roles in popular Korean Dramas such as “Empress Ki” (2013), “Healer” (2014), “The K2” (2016), “The Sound of Magic” (2022), “The Worst of Evil” (2023) and “Welcome to Samdal-ri” (2024).

Next up, he is set to star in the series “Gangnam B-Side” as an outlaw who will put himself in the list of suspects involving a case of mysterious disappearances. The drama airs November 6, 2024 on Disney+.

“Ji Chang-wook is a dream come true for IAM Worldwide,” says co-founder and president Allen Marvin Yu Eder. “In line with our company’s objectives to enrich the lives of our customers and wholesalers by bringing them world-class quality products and offerings, we are very pleased to announce that Ji Chang-wook has joined the IAM Worldwide family as a brand endorser.”

“We are very thankful to Ji Chang-wook for choosing IAM Worldwide as his preferred health and wellness partner in the Philippines,” adds Aika Lorraine Uy, co-founder and vice president. “His mark of approval recognizes our efforts and gives us confidence in continuing our commitment to better the lives of those we serve. Gamsahamnida!”

Meanwhile, general manager Joanna Mañego has this to say: “As an avid fan of Ji Chang-wook, having my all-time favorite K-Actor is truly an honor for us. We cannot wait to welcome him back to the Philippines. Mabuhay ka, Oppa!”

IAM Worldwide is known for its “Amazing” line of Organic Barley Drink and Choco Barley, Acai Berry Extract with Collagen, Grape Juice with Garcinia Cambogia, and health supplements such as Immunergy. Products can be purchased through its authorized network of direct distributors not just in the Philippines but also overseas.

Ji Chang-wook is the recipient of multiple acting trophies including Best Actor in the 2019 Asia Artist Awards for his role in “Melting Me Softly” and the Next Generation Award during the 2023 ASIAN Film Awards.

Following his announcement, fans of the star are already anticipating Ji’s return to the Philippines and to grace another event organized by the popular health and wellness brand.