Lee Jae Wook, Aespa's Karina confirmed dating

MANILA, Philippines — Another Korean celebrity couple is born with the confirmation of dating rumors between actor Lee Jae-wook and Aespa member Karina.

News of the confirmation broke out on February 27, with various South Korean outlets picking up Dispatch's report.

The popular celebrity site is known for breaking news on Korean couple hook-ups.

According to Dispatch, Jae-wook and Karina met at the Prada event in Milan last January. They began dating since then.

It added that the couple used to meet in Jae-wook's neighborhood and have been spotted during late night walks.

Shortly after, the actor and Aespa member's agency confirmed their dating.

“The two are getting to know each other. Lee Jae Wook is currently filming [a drama], and as this involves his private life, we ask for warm respect to be shown," said CJes Studios, Jae-wook's agency.

Karina's agency, SM Entertainment, said that the couple is "getting to know each other.”

Jae-wook is best known for his role in the popular fantasy love story "Alchemy of Souls." Aespa is a fourth-generation girl group that debuted in 2020. Apart from Karina, its members include Giselle, Winter and Ningning.

