Sejeong, Kang Tae Oh in talks to star in 'Secret Garden' historical remake

Kim Sejeong (left) and Kang Tae-oh (right) are reportedly in talks to star in the historical version of the 2010 drama 'Secret Garden.'

MANILA, Philippines — Hyun Bin and Ha Ji-won's cult favorite 2010 body swap drama is reportedly going to have a historical remake starring Sejeong and Kang Tae-oh.

Over a decade since the unlikely romance between chaebol heir Kim Joo-won (Hyun Bin) and poor stuntwoman Gil Ra-im (Ha Ji-won), "Secret Garden" is being considered for a new take on the classic K-drama.

Reports in entertainment sites that focus on Korean entertainment said that the drama is an adaptation of the 2010 show and will be titled "The Moon Flows In This River."

Soompi cited a TenAsia report that the "Business Proposal" actress and the "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" actor will lead the drama.

Soompi said that a source from Sejeong's agency, Jellyfish Entertainment, said that the actress received an offer to star in the show and that she is "positively reviewing the offer."

If Sejeong will push through with the project, it will be her first sageuk or historical drama. Tae-oh, meanwhile, appeared in the 2019 historical drama "Tale of Nokdu."

