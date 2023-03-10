Lee Jae Wook 'so happy' to meet 'passionate, well-mannered' Filipino fans

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Lee Jae Wook is in the Philippines for the very first time, having wanted to visit the country that helped boost his popularity for quite some time.

Lee is in Manila for a fan meet tour aptly named "First" which will take place at the New Frontier Theater, and he is hoping to make the most of his trip even though its for work reasons.

The actor shared in an intimate media press conference ahead of the fan meet that he loves vacation spots and is aware that the Philippines is full of them especially beautiful beaches, adding that he also loves to swim.

WATCH: Lee Jae Wook loves to swim and always has an eye out for vacation spots. He is aware of the popularity of Boracay, but isn’t so sure if he’ll be able to drop by there as his work schedule is full. | @kjpurneIIpic.twitter.com/WIIC6qbm3G — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) March 10, 2023

One thing he does have time for is his Filipino films, from who he really feels a strong amount of support.

"I feel the [Pinoy] fans are passionate, but at the same time well-mannered, so I'm looking forward to that," Lee said in Korean.

Part of the reason Lee's popularity grew was because of "Alchemy of Souls" where he starred as Jang Uk, and he never expected it to reach such a level of recognition but because of the show he was able to go on tours.

Lee said that he misses the warmth and passion of the "Alchemy of Souls" set, even calling the cast and crew family and that his role of Jang Uk made him consider to push for even stronger characters.

WATCH: Lee Jae Wook shares this fun fact about himself — he has a habit of needing to sweat, whether through exercise or a trip to the spa or sauna, before participating in interviews. | via @kjpurneIIpic.twitter.com/B1IZiARawm — PhilstarShowbiz (@PhilstarShowbiz) March 10, 2023

As much as he loved Jang Uk, particularly his portrayal in the first season, Lee said his role of Baek Kyung in an earlier series "Extraordinary You" challenged him more physically and mentally.

The actor did share one fun fact about himself that not a lot of people know — he has a habit of needing to sweat, whether through exercise or a trip to the spa or sauna, before participating in interviews.

All things considered, Lee ended by saying he is equal parts nervous and excited for his "First" fan meet and cannot wait to have fun with his Filipino fans.

