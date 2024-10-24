^

Korean Wave

G-Dragon to perform at MAMA Awards 2024 after 9 years

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 24, 2024 | 1:09pm
BigBang's leader G-Dragon and member Taeyang
Screenshot from @xxxibgdrgn via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — BigBang's G-Dragon will be returning to the MAMA stage at this year's show in Japan. 

The rapper and singer-songwriter is among the headliners at the last day day of the three-day show. 

The MAMA Awards 2024 will be from November 21 to 23. The November 21 show will kick off the awards ceremony in Hollywood's Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, while the two remaining shows will be held in Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. 

G-Dragon will be performing at the Japan show on the 23rd, nine years after BigBang's performance in the MAMA stage in 2015.  

Apart from G-Dragon, performers for the day include Aespa, (G)I-DLE, and Zerobaseone. 

Performers for the Los Angeles show are Katseye, Riize and Illit, while Enhyphen, TXT, IVE, and Treasure are among the performers on the second night of the Japan show on November 22. 

The MAMA Awards is a music awards ceremony presented by entertainment company CJ ENM first held in 1999 in Seoul, South Korea. 

RELATED: G-Dragon, BTS agency deny drug involvement

