BTS' J-Hope dance docuseries, 'special album' releasing this March

J-Hope performs onstage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023 on December 31, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Prime Video will release the documentary series "Hope on the Street" featuring BTS member J-Hope this March.

The six-part docuseries produced by BTS' agency HYBE will showcase J-Hope's story and love for dancing as he begins a new journey 12 years since his debut, returning to his dancer roots.

"Hope on the Street" will see the artist encounter the popping champion and his former instructor Boogaloo Kin as well as other dancers on the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju.

The series will also feature songs from J-Hope's upcoming special six-track album "Hope on the Street Vol.1."

#JHOPE is coming.



Dance to the beat. Feel the music. #HopeOnTheStreet premieres March 28, on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/KNY3zRxsrM — Prime Video Philippines (@primevideoph) February 18, 2024

The album will somewhat be a follow-up to J-Hope's debut album "Jack in the Box" from 2022, featuring the singles "More" and "Arson."

The documentary "J-Hope in the Box" documented the album's creation and the artist's historic performance at Lollapalooza the same year.

Prior to the album, J-Hope released his 2018 mixtape "Hope World" featuring the singles "Daydream" and "Airplane," as well as "Chicken Noodle Soup" featuring Becky G.

"Hope on the Street" will begin streaming on March 28 — the day before "Hope on the Street Vol.1" drops — with new episodes every succeeding Thursday and Friday.

Like the rest of BTS, J-Hope is currently completing South Korea's mandatory 18-month military service, at the moment serving as an assistant training instructor with the 36th Infantry Division.

RELATED: BTS virtual experience arriving in the Philippines