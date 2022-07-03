^

When 'Jessie met Jessie': Heart meets Song Hye-kyo in Paris

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 3, 2022 | 4:24pm
MANILA, Philippines — Fans could not help but comment on how "Jessie met Jessie" on Heart Evangelista's picture with Song Hye-kyo. The actress posted a photo with the "Descendants of the Sun" star on July 3 while attending a luxury jewelry brand gala in Paris, France.

"With the lovely @kyo1122. It was such a pleasure attending @chaumetofficial's gala this evening," read Heart's caption.


"The 2 mama bears in 1 frame! #FullHouse," wrote a fan.

The mama bear reference refers to a popular scene in the drama where the female lead character named Ji-eun/Jessie sang and danced the Korean children's song titled "The Three Bears."

Similar comments and the hashtag #FullHouse were written by other fans in the comments section.  

Stars like Awra Briguela, Gabby Eigenmann, and Mavy Legaspi reacted to Heart's viral post with emojis.

Hye-kyo played Han Ji-eun (Jessie in the Tagalog-dubbed show) in the popular 2004 K-drama "Full House," which was aired on GMA-7. Five years later, Heart Evangelista starred as Jessie in GMA-7's 2009 remake of the popular Korean drama opposite Richard Gutierrez.

 

