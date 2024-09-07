^

Korean Wave

Blackpink's Jennie takes legal action vs 'fake news' on imposter posing as her father

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 7, 2024 | 4:10pm
Blackpink's Jennie takes legal action vs 'fake news' on imposter posing as her father
Jennie Kim for Jacquemus
Jacquemus via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The record label of Korean artist Jennie Kim, a member of the girl group Blackpink, is pursuing legal action after published works allegedly contain "false information" impersonating her father. 

Fans of Jennie were caught by surprise and confusion following the recent release of the novel. 

Jennie has spoken little about her father, even saying many times in the past that her mother was the only family she had.

Odd Atelier, the label Jennie set up last year, released a statement in Korean regarding the book's claims.

"It has been confirmed that an illegally published work containing lies, written by an imposter who claims to be our artist's father, as well as various news articles on this work are being spread," Odd Atelier's statement began.

The label noted the book's contents are lies, have no connection to Jennie in any capacity, and asked the public to refrain from buying the book to avoid further damage.

Odd Atelier also confirmed it had begun the steps for a criminal lawsuit against the book's distributor for "the spread of false information, defamation of character, and obstruction of business." It also reminded the public that similiar actions will be taken against other unlawful acts like "defamation, sexual harassment, and malicious slander."

"Such actions are blatant criminal acts, and therefore will continue to be met with legal action upon the gathering of all evidence," the label ended. "We promise to persist in our efforts to protect the rights of our artist."

RELATED: Blackpink's Jennie to play Italian farmhouse owner in Korean variety show

BLACKPINK

JENNIE

JENNIE KIM

K-POP
