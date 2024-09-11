^

Korean Wave

Blackpink's Jisoo; Stray Kids' Lee Know, Felix attend New York Fashion Week for Tommy Hilfiger

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 11, 2024 | 9:52am
Jisoo, Lee Know, and Felix attend Tommy Hilfiger's Spring/Summer 2025 show at New York Fashion Week
Jisoo, Lee Know via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — American fashion company Tommy Hilfiger was a splash for K-pop fans as Blackpink's Jisoo and Stray Kids' Lee Know and Felix were in attendance for the brand's show at New York Fashion Week.

The Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2025 show took place on the decommissioned Staten Island ferry docked alongside New York's East River.

Jisoo, who flew in from Seoul, wore a white top, a black mini-skirt, and a varsity jacket that had "Hilfiger" on the back.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JISOO???? (@sooyaaa__)

She completed the casual chic look with black knee-high heeled boots, a shoulder bag, and a black beanie over her long dark hair.

It was Jisoo's first time at New York Fashion Week since 2018, when she attended a Coach show with fellow Blackpink member Rosé, and since then was a regular at Paris Fashion Week.

Lee Know and Felix also flew in from Seoul for their New York Fashion Week debut.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lee Know (@t.leeknowsaurus)

Felix wore navy blue pinstripe pants and a matching blazer over a black-and-white striped sweater, while Lee Know wore a varsity cardigan, both had a button-up top, a tie, and white sneakers.

Stray Kids have participated in several of Tommy Hilfiger's recent season campaigns in the past, and the entire group wore custom suits from the brand for their Met Gala debut earlier this year. It was the first time an entire K-pop group attended arguably fashion's biggest night.

RELATED: Rumored lovers Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras slay New York Fashion Week runway

