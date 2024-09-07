K-pop group NewJeans shares stage with Alamat, Zack Tabudlo in Manila show

K-pop group NewJeans at the Coke Studio ‘Ultimate Fandom Concert’ held in Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on September 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group NewJeans returned to Manila for the "Ultimate Fandom" concert last Thursday, September 5, lighting up the MOA Arena stage with a stellar line-up of top Filipino music artists from various genres.

Known for their nostalgic sound and modern Y2K aesthetic, the five-member girl group thrilled the audience with a high-energy set that showcased their signature K-pop style, featuring performances of their hits “ETA,” “How Sweet,” "Supernatural," “Bubblegum,” and “Zero.”

NewJeans, consisting of members Hanni, Minji, Haerin, Hyein, and Danielle, were named global ambassadors for Coca-Cola in 2023. That same year, they collaborated with Coke Studio to release their commercial song "Zero."

The group's return to Manila was met with enthusiastic support from fans, who were eager to see them perform live.

“You guys sang so energetically, despite it being our first time performing our new songs here in the Philippines. It makes us so happy,” the group’s maknae, Hyein, told the crowd.

The concert kicked off with the popular P-pop boy group Alamat, who energized the arena with their vibrant Filipino tracks, including “Maharani,” “Day and Night,” “Noli,” and “Dayang.”

Rapper Nik Makino then took the stage, electrifying the crowd with a high-energy set featuring “Sipag Lang” with Shao Lin, along with “KG,” “Moon,” “Sobrang Solid,” and “We Made It.”

Kyle Echarri charmed the audience with a selection of his hits, including “Dyosa,” “Cupid’s Aim,” “Panaginip,” and “Pangako.” Meanwhile, Illest Morena showcased her hip-hop prowess with tracks like “Pick Up,” “Slow Burn,” “Sabik,” and “Faded.”

"Hugot king” and first-ever Filipino Coke Studio global artist Zack Tabudlo rocked the stage with a performance of his heartfelt hits “Nangangamba,” “Pano,” “Fallin,” and “Give me Your Forever.”

The concert also highlighted collaborative tracks from Coke Studio, such as Alamat and Nik Makino’s “Ngayong Gabi” and Kyle Echarri and Illest Morena’s “Believe.”

The Ultimate Fandom Concert, part of Coke Studio's eighth edition, sought to unite artists and fans from diverse backgrounds, creating music that bridges generations and genres.

