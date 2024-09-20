^

Weather

LPA east of Batanes develops into Tropical Depression Igme

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 20, 2024 | 3:54pm
LPA east of Batanes develops into Tropical Depression Igme
A low pressure area intensified into Tropical Depression Igme on Sept. 20, 2024.
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines— A low-pressure area (LPA) east of Batanes has developed into Tropical Depression “Igme”, PAGASA said on Friday, September 20. 

The LPA was reported earlier today, with the expectation that it would become a tropical depression over the weekend. However, the LPA intensified into a tropical depression at 2 p.m. today. 

Based on PAGASA's earlier forecast, Igme will move northwest toward Taiwan.

While Igme is inside the Philippine area of responsibility, Igme has a low chance of making landfall in the country. 

The southwest monsoon continues to trigger rain in different parts of the country. The weather bureau has issued an orange rainfall warning in Zambales on Friday afternoon. 

Bulacan, Bataan, Cavite, Metro Manila, Rizal and Laguna can expect light to moderate with occasional heavy rains today. 

Nueva Ecija, Pampanga and Tarlac could likewise experience rains due to the southwest monsoon. 

PAGASA is also currently monitoring four tropical cyclone-like vortices, which are broader weather systems different from an LPA that could still develop into a cyclone.  

There are a low to moderate chances of them intensifying into a tropical depression within the next two weeks, from September 20 to 27.

vuukle comment

IGME

PAGASA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Signal No. 1 up over Northern Luzon areas due to &lsquo;Gener&rsquo;
play

Signal No. 1 up over Northern Luzon areas due to ‘Gener’

By Ian Laqui | 4 days ago
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 has been raised over several areas in Northern Luzon due to Tropical Depression...
Weather
fbtw
'Bebinca' enters PAR, now Tropical Storm 'Ferdie'

'Bebinca' enters PAR, now Tropical Storm 'Ferdie'

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 days ago
Tropical Storm Bebinca, with local name Ferdie, entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) at 6 p.m. on Friday,...
Weather
fbtw
'Ferdie' exits PAR but rains to persist

'Ferdie' exits PAR but rains to persist

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 6 days ago
Tropical Storm Ferdie has exited the Philippine area of responsibility, but the southwest monsoon enhanced by the storm will...
Weather
fbtw
Habagat to bring scattered rains over Luzon

Habagat to bring scattered rains over Luzon

13 days ago
The southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over parts of Luzon on Saturday,...
Weather
fbtw
2 LPAs under monitoring &mdash; PAGASA

2 LPAs under monitoring — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 10 days ago
State weather bureau PAGASA said it is still monitoring two low pressure areas on Tuesday, September 10. 
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cloudy skies, scattered rains expected in Luzon due to 'habagat'

Cloudy skies, scattered rains expected in Luzon due to 'habagat'

By Jean Mangaluz | 12 days ago
Cloudy skies and rains are expected to prevail over select areas in Luzon on Sunday, September 8 due to the southwest monsoon...
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA warns of tropical cyclone-like threat for the next 2 weeks

PAGASA warns of tropical cyclone-like threat for the next 2 weeks

By Ian Laqui | September 4, 2024 - 5:42pm
After Severe Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi), several tropical cyclones could develop within the Philippine...
Weather
fbtw
'Enteng' exits PAR; rains to persist across Luzon

'Enteng' exits PAR; rains to persist across Luzon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | September 4, 2024 - 8:35am
State weather bureau PAGASA said Severe Tropical Storm Enteng exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility but some areas...
Weather
fbtw
'Enteng' intensifies into severe tropical storm

'Enteng' intensifies into severe tropical storm

By Ian Laqui | September 3, 2024 - 5:54pm
Tropical cyclone Enteng (international name: Yagi) has further intensified into a severe tropical storm, state weather...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with