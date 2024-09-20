LPA east of Batanes develops into Tropical Depression Igme

MANILA, Philippines— A low-pressure area (LPA) east of Batanes has developed into Tropical Depression “Igme”, PAGASA said on Friday, September 20.

The LPA was reported earlier today, with the expectation that it would become a tropical depression over the weekend. However, the LPA intensified into a tropical depression at 2 p.m. today.

Based on PAGASA's earlier forecast, Igme will move northwest toward Taiwan.

While Igme is inside the Philippine area of responsibility, Igme has a low chance of making landfall in the country.

The southwest monsoon continues to trigger rain in different parts of the country. The weather bureau has issued an orange rainfall warning in Zambales on Friday afternoon.

Bulacan, Bataan, Cavite, Metro Manila, Rizal and Laguna can expect light to moderate with occasional heavy rains today.

Nueva Ecija, Pampanga and Tarlac could likewise experience rains due to the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA is also currently monitoring four tropical cyclone-like vortices, which are broader weather systems different from an LPA that could still develop into a cyclone.

There are a low to moderate chances of them intensifying into a tropical depression within the next two weeks, from September 20 to 27.