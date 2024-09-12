^

WATCH: Sandara Park, Minzy delight 2NE1 fans with new dance collab

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 11:56am

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop idols Sandara Park and Minzy delighted their 2NE1 fans with a new dance video on social media. 

In her Instagram account, Sandara posted a video of her and Minzy dancing "Mek It Bunx Up" remixed by Showmusik. 

She only captioned the post with a bunny and black hearts emojis. 

The video made 2NE1 fans more excited for the group's upcoming reunion concert tour. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MINZY (@_minzy_mz)

The girl band will bring their reunion tour to the Philippines on November 16. 

Last July, 2NE1 signed with YG Entertainment and will celebrate their 15th anniversary with a global tour that will run until 2025. 

CL, Minzy, Park Bom and Dara were launched as 2NE1 in 2009.

"It's a dream come true. 2NE1 is back! We are starting a tour, starting in October in Seoul. And sana many more countries," Sandara said at the Acer Day 2024 concert.  

RELATED2NE1's reunion concert in the Philippines: Date, details announced

