WATCH: Sandara Park, Minzy delight 2NE1 fans with new dance collab

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop idols Sandara Park and Minzy delighted their 2NE1 fans with a new dance video on social media.

In her Instagram account, Sandara posted a video of her and Minzy dancing "Mek It Bunx Up" remixed by Showmusik.

She only captioned the post with a bunny and black hearts emojis.

The video made 2NE1 fans more excited for the group's upcoming reunion concert tour.

The girl band will bring their reunion tour to the Philippines on November 16.

Last July, 2NE1 signed with YG Entertainment and will celebrate their 15th anniversary with a global tour that will run until 2025.

CL, Minzy, Park Bom and Dara were launched as 2NE1 in 2009.

"It's a dream come true. 2NE1 is back! We are starting a tour, starting in October in Seoul. And sana many more countries," Sandara said at the Acer Day 2024 concert.

