Blackpink's Lisa covers Britney Spears Christmas song

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 27, 2023 | 8:32pm
Lisa with her birthday cake.
Lisa via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Lalisa Manoban, or Lisa, from the K-pop girl group Blackpink has released a cover of Britney Spears' Christmas song "My Only Wish (This Year)."

The song was the only holiday track that Britney ever made in her career and it marks a significant departure for Lisa as she is best known as Blackpink's lead rapper.

The original "My Only Wish (This Year)" featured on the 2000 holiday album "Platinum Christmas" alongside tracks by NSYNC, Christina Aguilera, and the Backstreet Boys, and actually peaked at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2015.

"Christmas present for my BLINKS. Have a wonderful holiday," Lisa posted on Instagram using a black-and-white photo of herself announcing the cover, which was posted on her YouTube channel Lilifilm.

The cover's music video sees Lisa going around the French capital of Paris during the holidays. As of writing, it has surpassed four million views and 700,000 likes.

Lisa's cover of "My Only Wish (This Year)" is her first solo release since her eponymous 2021 debut album "Lalisa" and the collaborative track "SG" with DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ozuna from the same year.

Earlier this month, Lisa and her colleagues Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo renewed an exclusive contract for group activities with YG Entertainment after the group's previous contract expired last August.

Jennie also recently officially launched her own label Odd Atelier, which will handle all her projects as a soloist. — Video from the Lilifilm YouTube channel

RELATED: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim launches label for solo projects

