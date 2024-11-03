^

Young Takeda triumphs in marathon playoff vs Alex, nails 1st LPGA win

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 3, 2024 | 5:05pm
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines -- In a display of composure beyond her years, Rio Takeda sank a clutch four-foot birdie putt on the sixth sudden-death playoff hole to edge out seasoned competitor Marina Alex, capturing her first LPGA Tour victory in the Toto Japan Classic on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Japanese star rose to the occasion under intense pressure and fading light, prevailing in a thrilling marathon showdown at the Seta Golf Course in Shiga.

The playoff turned into a true test of resilience and focus as both Takeda and Alex battled through six extra holes on the weather-shortened final day of the $2-million championship.

The decisive moment came on the par-5 18th hole, where Takeda displayed remarkable finesse and nerves of steel. She executed a precise 45-yard chip shot that rolled to within four feet of the hole, setting up her winning birdie putt.

In contrast, Alex, putting from 12 feet after an earlier uphill approach, left her attempt short and veering right.

The journey to the playoff itself was dramatic. Takeda had birdied the 54th hole to complete a final-round 67, tying Alex, who posted a stellar 66, at 15-under 201.

Takeda’s determination was evident from the start of the day, and her youthful energy shone as the playoff stretched into multiple holes. Returning to the 18th hole four times and the 13th hole twice, the young star matched Alex shot for shot, displaying poise and skill that belied her age.

Alex and Takeda both birdied the first playoff hole, a sign of the intense duel that lay ahead. The pair continued to match scores through the next few holes, trading pars and birdies and proving they were equally resilient and skilled under the immense pressure.

But Takeda's brilliant chip on the sixth playoff hole, followed by her confident birdie putt, ultimately clinched her victory.

Her triumph at the Toto Japan Classic marks a career-defining moment. With this win, Takeda has secured her place on the LPGA Tour for next season, bypassing the need to attend LPGA Q-School in December.

This breakthrough sets her on course for a promising career, and her display of talent and composure has already earned her a place among the tour's rising stars.

Haeran Ryu, meanwhile, narrowly missed joining the playoff after posting a 66 for a total of 202, while Saki Fujita and Yealimi Noh tied with scores of 203 after rounds of 68 and 70, respectively.

Yuka Saso, the reigning US Women’s Open champion, faced early setbacks upon the resumption of the weather-delayed third round. She struggled with a double bogey on the par-5 first hole and dropped three more strokes on the par-4 fifth.

Although Saso rallied with three birdies in her last six holes, the ICTSI-backed ace’s comeback fell short, and she finished with a 74, placing joint 26th with a total of 210.

