Korean Wave

Seventeen adds another date to Manila 'Follow' concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 14, 2023 | 2:11pm
Seventeen adds another date to Manila 'Follow' concert
K-pop group Seventeen performing at the Mall of Asia Arena last October 2022.
STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines (LNPH) announced that Seventeen's "Follow" tour will have a second day. 

In its official Facebook page, LNPH said that Carats, fans of the Korean boy group, can still purchase tickets to the concert. Initially slated for January 13, the Korean band has added January 14 to its Manila tour calendar. The group will hold its two-day concert, January 13 and 14, at the Philippine Sports Stadium. 

"Good news, CARAT! Due to high demand, Day 2 has been added for SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO BULACAN!" LNPH wrote. 

Tickets will start selling on Thursday, November 16, 12 p.m. via SM Tickets Online.

The Philippine stop is one of four added "Follow" tour dates, following Bangkok on December 23 and preceeding back-to-back nights in Macau a week after Bulacan.

Including the "Be The Sun" stops, Seventeen has been to the Philippines six times, dating back to a two-night performance at The Theatre at Solaire in August 2016.

RELATEDSeventeen coming back to the Philippines in January

SEVENTEEN
