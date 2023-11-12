Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee monster drama 'Gyeongseong Creature' gets release dates

MANILA, Philippines — Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee's much-anticipated drama "Gyeongseong Creature" will be released in two parts on the streaming platform Netflix.

Part 1 will be released on December 22, while Part 2 will be out on Jan. 5, 2024.

The date announcement also teased the first look of the two actors in their characters. Both Seo-joon and So-hee have bruises and carry rifles, as they are also shown running away from unseen forces.

"Spring of 1945. There were humans and creatures in a hospital of Gyeongseong," the text read on the video date announcement. — Video from Netflix YouTube channel

