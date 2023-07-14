^

Korean Wave

Sandara Park reveals she has no savings, investment

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 14, 2023 | 11:31am
Sandara Park reveals she has no savings, investment
In this July 29, 2018 photo, Korean singer and actress Dara Park waves at her Filipino fans at the Penshoppe Fancon.
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho, file

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Sandara Park revealed that she has no savings and investment. 

During her recent "Look Me Up" appearance, Sandara said that most of her money came from doing commercials overseas and not from her K-pop girl group 2NE1. 

"There was a lot of talk about this after we disbanded. People close to me also wondered how Dara gets her money to do so much shopping. I almost got angry... I didn't work a lot locally but I did a lot of commercials overseas," she said. 

"I am quite popular in Southeast Asia and I got quite large ad fees. I was consistently making good money and people looked down on me and all back then. I was a bit angry. I want to go shopping with the money I made; however, I failed to invest, totally," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi)

When asked if she earned money through investing, Sandara said, "Not a single investment, I don't even save. I should now."

Apart from being a K-pop star, Sandara is also known for her extravagant shopping. 

Producer OctoArts Entertainment has announced Sandara as the latest headliner to join the concert, Super Stage by K-POP, in Manila in August.

She is expected to bring her star power to the Philippine stage alongside artists MAMAMOO+, KEP1ER and LAPILLUS at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena on August 11.

RELATED: Sandara Park joins Lapillus, Kep1er at 'The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila'

SANDARA PARK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Blackpink Vietnam concert organizer apologizes over South China Sea map
7 days ago

Blackpink Vietnam concert organizer apologizes over South China Sea map

7 days ago
The organizer of a Blackpink concert in Hanoi has apologized after its website featured a map showing China's territorial...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Super Junior adds more fan benefits ahead of July 'fan party'
7 days ago

Super Junior adds more fan benefits ahead of July 'fan party'

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
More fan benefits await E.L.F.s as K-pop group Super Junior gears up for their upcoming "fan party" at the Araneta Coliseum...
Korean Wave
fbtw
NCT 127 documentary arriving on Disney+ this August, September
7 days ago

NCT 127 documentary arriving on Disney+ this August, September

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
A music documentary series about NCT 127, a sub-unit of the K-pop boy band NCT, is hitting Disney+ this August and ...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Chavit Singson in search for new all-female pop group to debut in South Korea
8 days ago

Chavit Singson in search for new all-female pop group to debut in South Korea

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
The LCS Entertainment group headed by former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson together with its South Korea-based...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'King the Land' stars YoonA, Junho deny dating rumors
10 days ago

'King the Land' stars YoonA, Junho deny dating rumors

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 days ago
The report that co-stars YoonA and Junho are dating has reached their respective agencies, and both SM Entertainment and JYP...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Sandara Park joins Lapillus, Kep1er at 'The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila'
12 days ago

Sandara Park joins Lapillus, Kep1er at 'The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila'

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Sandara Park's appearance will come a month after the release of her self-titled EP, and she will likely be performing some...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with