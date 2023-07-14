Sandara Park reveals she has no savings, investment

In this July 29, 2018 photo, Korean singer and actress Dara Park waves at her Filipino fans at the Penshoppe Fancon.

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Sandara Park revealed that she has no savings and investment.

During her recent "Look Me Up" appearance, Sandara said that most of her money came from doing commercials overseas and not from her K-pop girl group 2NE1.

"There was a lot of talk about this after we disbanded. People close to me also wondered how Dara gets her money to do so much shopping. I almost got angry... I didn't work a lot locally but I did a lot of commercials overseas," she said.

"I am quite popular in Southeast Asia and I got quite large ad fees. I was consistently making good money and people looked down on me and all back then. I was a bit angry. I want to go shopping with the money I made; however, I failed to invest, totally," she added.

When asked if she earned money through investing, Sandara said, "Not a single investment, I don't even save. I should now."

Apart from being a K-pop star, Sandara is also known for her extravagant shopping.

Producer OctoArts Entertainment has announced Sandara as the latest headliner to join the concert, Super Stage by K-POP, in Manila in August.

She is expected to bring her star power to the Philippine stage alongside artists MAMAMOO+, KEP1ER and LAPILLUS at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena on August 11.

