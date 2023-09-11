BTS Jungkook smoking in LA gets mixed reactions

MANILA, Philippines — Photos and a video of BTS member Jungkook holding a cigarette while talking to a friend in Los Angeles has drawn various reactions from fans and Internet users alike.

Entertainment gossip site LaineyGossip on September 7 published a story with a gallery that features the K-pop star.

The article said that Jungkook was out with friends, dining at Matsuhisa restaurant last September 6. It mentioned that the restaurant is a "pretty standard paparazzi hang."

The article also speculated that the Korean star might be in town for the VMAs (Video Music Awards) to be held this week on September 13. His song, "Seven," is nominated in the Song of the Summer category.

This drew reactions from the ARMY, the fandom of BTS.

Here are some of the reactions:

Why do y’all give a damn if Jungkook is smoking….first of all he is a grown as man second of all he don’t answer to nobody and third HE GROWN AS HELL…..DRINK WATA AND MIND YA DAMN BUSINESS pic.twitter.com/8Y0ioIWAmg — Somebody stop me...im bout a pop off???????? (@AntiiBabi) September 11, 2023

Why do they even care? Like let him live his best life fr literally his whole life is trainee/idol days having to keep his good image only. Baby army are so annoying fr and some army at all. I even saw on facebook "is jungkook breaking the law by smoking" post analyzing.. — ? jasmina. (@strawminju) September 11, 2023

jungkook, please stop smoking. I lost my uncle because of lung cancer because he was a smoker. i don't want to lose you. please stop. — binoca (@pjmcoxas) September 11, 2023

i dont get why y’all are mad about jungkook smoking as if some werent writing hundreds of fics where he’s a smoker, or is it just okay when its fiction and fits the little image you made of him in your head pic.twitter.com/eVIlAvv7jq — hel ? (@j1mknot) September 10, 2023

HE DID NOT BREAK ANY LAW. PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/wNWzI6i2JK — Xavi (@xavierverse) September 10, 2023

