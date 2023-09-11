^

Korean Wave

BTS Jungkook smoking in LA gets mixed reactions

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 11, 2023 | 4:26pm
BTS Jungkook smoking in LA gets mixed reactions
BTS member Jungkook
Jungkook, Calvin Klein

MANILA, Philippines — Photos and a video of BTS member Jungkook holding a cigarette while talking to a friend in Los Angeles has drawn various reactions from fans and Internet users alike. 

Entertainment gossip site LaineyGossip on September 7 published a story with a gallery that features the K-pop star. 

The article said that Jungkook was out with friends, dining at Matsuhisa restaurant last September 6. It mentioned that the restaurant is a "pretty standard paparazzi hang." 

The article also speculated that the Korean star might be in town for the VMAs (Video Music Awards) to be held this week on September 13. His song, "Seven," is nominated in the Song of the Summer category. 

This drew reactions from the ARMY, the fandom of BTS. 

Here are some of the reactions: 

RELATED: 'He never ignored us': Pinoy dancer on working with BTS' Jungkook for World Cup 2022 music video

BTS

JUNGKOOK

K-POP

K-POP IDOL

SMOKING
