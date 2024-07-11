^

Korean Wave

Kim Seon Ho leads cast of spy K-drama 'The Tyrant'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 11, 2024 | 12:10pm
Kim Seon Ho and a poster for "The Tyrant"
The STAR / file, Disney

MANILA, Philippines — "Start-Up" and "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" star Kim Seon-ho oversees a deadly government project in the upcoming Disney+ series "The Tyrant."

The project in question, sharing the show's title, is a virus that holds limitless potential for the advancement of humanity.

It is a result of rogue scientists within the Korean government tired of the nation being suppressed by foreign powers, and The Tyrant Project could be the key to matching them.

Before it finishes, however, some American agents uncover the project and demand all samples be surrendered.

In response, project leader Director Choe played by Seon-ho hires a black ops team to retrieve what has been taken.

As things go awry, parties on both sides will be left scrambling to recover the virus and use it for their own means.

In the cast with Seon-ho are Jo Yoon-su as the assassin Chae Jagyeong, Cha Seoung-won as the mercenary Lim Sang, and Kim Kangwoo — who starred with Seon-ho in last year's "The Childe" — as a U.S.intelligence agent.

This is the first series by director-writer and "The Childe" filmmaker Park Hoon-jung, who previously helmed the two "The Witch" films and was the screenwriter for "I Saw The Devil" and "The Unjust."

All four episodes of "The Tyrant" drop on Disney+ this August 14.

