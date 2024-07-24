Bumina-ang faces acid test in first fight under ONE contract

MANILA, Philippines – After winning a massive $100,000 contract with ONE Championship, Carlo Bumina-ang will have a baptism of fire.

In his first bout since bagging the main ONE Championship contract, the Filipino mixed martial artist will be facing the bantamweight division’s No. 5 contender, Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.

The two will duke it out at ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart on August 3 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a statement, “The Bull” said that he is excited for the opportunity to fight a top five fighter.

“This gave me more fire to train because the opponent is not just another fighter, he is top five,” he said in Filipino.

“This fired me up more during training,” he added.

But this is not just another fight for Bumina-ang as well.

The Mongolian Baatarkhuu previously defeated Bumina-ang’s Team Lakay stablemates Adonis Sevilleno and Jhanlo Sangiao.

The former has not fought since 2023, while the latter was handed his first loss in ONE Championship.

And with this, the Filipino fighter asked for tips from Sevilleno and Sangiao.

“When I asked them, they told me that Enkh-Orgil has a weakness on his jaw, but he is still strong. Which is why we are looking for my advantage that I can use in our fight,” he said.

“I am always prepared for this war and I’m aiming for the head, still trying to finish my opponent.”