'He never ignored us': Pinoy dancer on working with BTS' Jungkook for World Cup 2022 music video

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino dancer Allen Charles Saguion has nothing but kind words for BTS member Jungkook.

The Qatar-based dancer appeared on the music video (MV) of Jungkook's "Dreamers" featuring Fahad Al Kubaisi, and he shared how meeting the Korean superstar was life-changing for him.

"I still remember the first time I saw him, the first day of shoot. Everyone on set was excited. We were ready to do the first rehearsal and then he walked in with his team (manager, makeup artist, assistants and bodyguards). I looked at him straight in the eye and he was smiling. He greeted every dancer on set," Saguion told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

The Palawan native described the Korean star like a starstruck fan.

"The first time I saw Jungkook, I noticed how tall he is. He’s like 6 foot tall. Jungkook’s face was like a baby’s. I remember his scent was the most memorable scent in my entire life, like, I still remember every time I watch the music video. His perfume was like a manly smell with a mix of baby scent," he recalled.

In the "Dreamers" MV, Saguion can be seen on the right side of Jungkook, wearing a white T-shirt, with shades placed on top of his crewcut hair. The shoot took two days and was filmed in different locations.

He is not the only Filipino who appeared on the music video. He said there were seven others, namely, Gerald Hernandez, Gian Balajadia, Gabby Mendoza, Fatima Bautista, Camille Cabalan, Nathaniel Caringal and Jiahe Bautista.

The 22-year-old auditioned in July when the call for dancers for a FIFA World Cup Music Video was announced.

Saguion has been dancing since he was 10 and had been to a number of dancing competitions in the Philippines. He is a member of PL1 Family and Ascendance (a dance crew from Palawan) and BNB “Beats and Bytes" (a dance crew in Qatar).

"There was a part were he danced with two of us. A simple footwork but his dancing skills were amazing. Like he literally owned it. It was such an experience working with Jungkook," the dancer recalled.

Apart from Jungkook's height, attractive features and unforgettable scent, it was the Korean star's redeeming qualities that endeared him to Saguion.

"He always says thank you. He spoke Korean and sometimes English. Jungkook was always checking on us if everyone was okay or tired. He was bowing every time we finished a take. He was super kind. He never ignored us," Saguion said.

WATCH: Jungkook's "Dreamers" music video for the FIFA World Cup 2022

Finding his own dream

His appearance in the "Dreamers" MV has parallels in his own life. A Mass Communication student at Palawan State University, Saguion was only supposed to stay for two months in Qatar to visit his mother who has been working in the country for 10 years.

He arrived in Doha last February and ended up staying for more than two months. When he saw the opportunity to teach dance, he grabbed it. He is currently a dancer and instructor in Brava Studios Qatar where he teaches Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced Hip-hop dance classes.

Saguion said that Brava Studios owner Fiorella Otero and his fellow dancer/instructor Karla El-Ladki Kabarra did the choreography of "Dreamers."

After his stint, he has also appeared in other music videos, mostly related to the ongoing FIFA World Cup. The quadrennial event is the world's biggest sporting event where 32 of the best men's national football teams vie for the title as the greatest football team in the world. It is currently being held in Qatar until the finals match on December 18.

Apart from "Dreamers," Saguion also appeared on "Arhbo" featuring Ozuna and Gims, the second official music video of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Saguion said he now appreciates football, witnessing it firsthand unfolding in Qatar. "I can say that I am loving football because of the people and the fans on how strong and positive their energy are everyday. Football brings people together."

He confessed to becoming a fan of Jungkook and the group's music, compared to before when he only listened to their songs because they help him brighten his mood.

"After working with Jungkook, I literally listened to every song and music videos that he did. I never really knew until I worked with Jungkook, like, he changed something in me because I always thought that big artists like him would ignore people or snub us just because they are really famous. But Jungkook made me change that thought because he showed us love and kindness with simple gesture and words. He was different," Saguion said. — Video from FIFA YouTube channel

RELATED: Charlie Puth, Jung Kook hit No.1 with collab left and right