Stray Kids renews JYP contract, to appear on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' soundtrack

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop boy band Stray Kids will be releasing a new song as part of the soundtrack of the upcoming Marvel blockbuster "'Deadpool & Wolverine."

All eight members of Stray Kids — Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N — recently renewed their contracts with talent management JYP Entertainment ahead of their expiration next year.

"Stray Kids, who is showcasing unique music and powerful performances in the global music market, and JYP, who led and planned the journey of their growth, completed contract renewals based on strong trust and with high aspirations for the future," the agency said.

The contract renewal came ahead of their comeback mini album "ATE," which they will tour later this year, including a return to the Philippines this November.

The group will perform in the Philippine Arena on November 23, coincidentally the venue of their last appearance in the country for the Asia Artist Awards late last year.

Before their concert, a new Stray Kids track can be expected in "'Deadpool & Wolverine" as a song by the group titled "Slash."

Stray Kids and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds have a friendly relationship dating back to Felix dressing up as the anti-hero for a 2021 performance and Bang Chan interviewing the actor for his movie "Free Guy" that same year.

Felix and Bang Chan then met up with Ryan and Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman during a press tour stop in South Korea, and in return, the actors briefly appeared in the music video for "Chk Chk Boom," which features on "ATE."

Towards the end of the music video Ryan, wearing the Deadpool costume, asks Stray Kids if they are "looking for an older, less agile member," which the group turns down.

NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye," Fergie's "Glamorous," The Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris," The Platters' "Only You," and Merrilee Rush and The Turnabouts "Angel of the Morning" are also included on the "Deadpool & Wolverine" soundtrack.

Humorously included as well are songs from other movies like "The Power of Love" from "Back to the Future," "You're The One That I Want" from "Grease," and "The Greatest Show" from "The Greatest Showman," which starred Hugh as P.T. Barnum. — Video from JYP Entertainment's YouTube channel

