EXO's D.O. fulfills space film dream in 'The Moon'

MANILA, Philippines — EXO member Doh Kyung-soo, more popularly known as D.O., is among the lead actors of the upcoming space thriller "The Moon."

The film follows Korea’s first manned mission to the moon, which ends in a tragic disaster because of an explosion onboard. The mission is attempted again seven years later with better success, but a strong solar wind causes it to malfunction.

D.O.'s Hwang Sun-woo, an astronaut on the mission, is left stranded, so the Naro Space Center seeks help from its former managing flight director Dr. Kim Jae-goo, played by Sul Kyung-gu, to avoid another fatal catastrophe.

Sun-woo is also a former SEAL member and with a major in Molecular Physics, and he joined the mission to pursue his father's unrealized dream.

The Korean artist has appeared in other projects before like "My Annoying Brother," "Along with the Gods," and the television series "100 Days My Prince," but as a fan of space movies, it has always been a dream to "someday being able to work on a film set in space."

"[I found] the script to be excellent and wanted to challenge myself in expressing weightlessness with my body," said D.O.

He added that he hopes to vividly convey the various emotions that his character experiences, from the awe of setting foot on the moon for the first time to the fear of being left alone in the vastness of space and the unwavering determination to survive.

The film's director Kim Yong Hwa had worked with D.O. on "Along with the Gods" and said the singer-actor "possesses a gentle persona while also having a very intense face. I thought that through the character of Sun-woo, we could showcase his hidden passion and determination, providing a fresh impression."

"The Moon" premieres in Philippine cinemas on August 16. — Video from Columbia Pictures Philippines YouTube channel

