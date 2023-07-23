'The Moon' starring EXO's D.O., Kim Hee Ae drops new trailer, character posters

MANILA, Philippines — Character posters and a new trailer for "The Moon," starring Kim Hee Ae, EXO member Doh Kyung-soo or D.O. and Sul Kyung-gu, have dropped ahead of its August 16 release.

The film follows Korea’s first manned mission to the moon, which ends in a tragic disaster because of an explosion onboard. The mission is attempted again seven years later with better success, but a strong solar wind causes it to malfunction.

D.O.'s Sun-woo, an astronaut on the mission, is left stranded, so the Naro Space Center seeks help from its former managing flight director Dr. Kim Jae-goo, played by Sul, to avoid another fatal catastrophe.

Kim portrays Yoon Moon-young, the Lunar Getaway main director of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

"The Moon," directed by Kim Yong-hwa, is reminiscent of Ridley Scott's "The Martian." The Hollywood film stars Matt Damon as an astronaut abandoned on Mars for a year and a half. — Video from Columbia Pictures Philippines YouTube channel

WATCH: EXO's D.O. as an astronaut stranded on the moon in new Korean sci-fi thriller

