^

Korean Wave

'The Moon' starring EXO's D.O., Kim Hee Ae drops new trailer, character posters

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 23, 2023 | 2:12pm
'The Moon' starring EXO's D.O., Kim Hee Ae drops new trailer, character posters
Character posters for "The Moon"
Columbia Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — Character posters and a new trailer for "The Moon," starring Kim Hee Ae, EXO member Doh Kyung-soo or D.O. and Sul Kyung-gu, have dropped ahead of its August 16 release.

The film follows Korea’s first manned mission to the moon, which ends in a tragic disaster because of an explosion onboard. The mission is attempted again seven years later with better success, but a strong solar wind causes it to malfunction.

D.O.'s Sun-woo, an astronaut on the mission, is left stranded, so the Naro Space Center seeks help from its former managing flight director Dr. Kim Jae-goo, played by Sul, to avoid another fatal catastrophe.

Kim portrays Yoon Moon-young, the Lunar Getaway main director of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

"The Moon," directed by Kim Yong-hwa, is reminiscent of Ridley Scott's "The Martian." The Hollywood film stars Matt Damon as an astronaut abandoned on Mars for a year and a half. — Video from Columbia Pictures Philippines YouTube channel

WATCH: EXO's D.O. as an astronaut stranded on the moon in new Korean sci-fi thriller

RELATED: K-drama shot in the Philippines 'Big Bet' wins big at 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards

vuukle comment

ASTRONAUTS

EXO

MOON

SCI-FI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Sandara Park reveals she has no savings, investment
9 days ago

Sandara Park reveals she has no savings, investment

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
K-pop star Sandara Park revealed that she has no savings and investment.
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS docu, new 'Tokyo Revengers' anime among new content arriving on Disney+
10 days ago

BTS docu, new 'Tokyo Revengers' anime among new content arriving on Disney+

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Streaming platform Disney+ is preparing to release more content from the Asia-Pacific region, including original projects,...
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-pop megastars BTS release memoir
12 days ago

K-pop megastars BTS release memoir

By Agence France-Presse | 12 days ago
"Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS" is the septet's first official book and contains a chronological summary of...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Bum to meet Manila, Cebu fans in September
July 8, 2023 - 9:07am

Kim Bum to meet Manila, Cebu fans in September

By Kathleen A. Llemit | July 8, 2023 - 9:07am
Fans of Kim Bum can see him for two nights in the Philippines as the Korean star will be visiting Manila and Cebu as...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Cha Eun Woo charms Arohas anew in July fan meet
July 7, 2023 - 1:09pm

Cha Eun Woo charms Arohas anew in July fan meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | July 7, 2023 - 1:09pm
K-drama and K-pop star Cha Eun Woo delighted his fans and the Arohas as he set foot at the Araneta Coliseum last weekend,...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink Vietnam concert organizer apologizes over South China Sea map
July 7, 2023 - 9:25am

Blackpink Vietnam concert organizer apologizes over South China Sea map

July 7, 2023 - 9:25am
The organizer of a Blackpink concert in Hanoi has apologized after its website featured a map showing China's territorial...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with