NCT Home in the Philippines: What to expect

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 27, 2023 | 8:24am
NCT Home in the Philippines: What to expect
NCT Dream serenading NCTzens
Joel Garcia

MANILA, Philippines — NCT Home has finally arrived in the Philippines as Next In Line Entertainment and NICE Entertainment bring the much-awaited exhibit for the first time outside of Korea.
 
K-pop stans have a chance to experience an unforgettable time at NCT Home, a unique interactive exhibit showcasing Korean pop scene icons, NCT, in SM Megatrade Hall 2, ongoing until August 17.

NCTzens will feel right at home with their NCT idols as they step into the different themed rooms of NCT Home that simulate the home of the K-pop group members who have been charming the hearts of many with their good looks and talents. 

Filipino fans are lucky as the exhibit presents various installations on display, including huge light-emitting diode (LEDs) and interactive posters, so passionate NCTzens can take a closer look at the lives of their idols. 

@jmilsev22 #NCTHome arrives in Manila at SM Megamall. #nct #fyp #kpop ? ??? Life Is Still Going On - NCT DREAM

Here are the top five amazing things NCTzens can look forward to when they visit:

* The exhibit has interactive AI (artificial intelligence) posters of all active NCT members. NCTzens can point and swipe the screen to see the boys wink, blink and smile.

* NCTzens can enjoy drool-worthy LED photos of their favorites near the entrance. And sometimes stans just can’t get enough, so expect more on display, plus outfits the boys wore.

* NCTzens can chill and laugh with the boys as they watch clips of the group having fun.

* NCTzens will feel closer to their idols as they watch unreleased videos of interviews taken with the boys.

* NCTzens can take photos at the special booth from Photoism to immortalize a memorable day spent in the home of their idols.

Formed by SM Entertainment, the concept of the name of the K-pop group NCT (Neo Culture Technology) came from the unique idea that the band is meant to have a limitless number of group members.

vuukle comment

NCT

SM MEGAMALL
Philstar
x
