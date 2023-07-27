^

Korean Wave

Ryan Gosling gifts BTS' Jimin Ken's guitar after copying his look in 'Barbie'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 27, 2023 | 2:18pm
Ryan Gosling gifts BTS' Jimin Ken's guitar after copying his look in 'Barbie'
Composite image of Ryan Gosling with Margot Robbie in "Barbie" and Jimin in BTS' "Permission to Dance" music video
Warner Bros., Hybe via YouTube

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Ryan Gosling is keeping to the Ken code and gifted Korean singer Jimin from BTS a guitar he used in his latest movie "Barbie."

Gosling portrays Ken opposite the titular character played by Margot Robbie, and in the pair's early scenes in the real world, Gosling's Ken dons a cowboy outfit that is very similar to what Jimin wore in BTS' "Permission to Dance" music video.

The attire in question was a black Western shirt with white fringe and matching pants, although Gosling added a pink bandana and white cowboy hat for Ken.

The actor acknowledged the similarity in a promotional video and that Jimin wore it first and better than he did.

"There's an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken's style, you have to give them your most prized possession," said Gosling, and he presented the guitar that he played in the film. "I hope you'll accept Ken's guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn't really play so it will be much better in your hands."

Jimin posted on his Instagram last July 24 a video of him receiving the guitar — black with a white horse and the name "Ken" written in the Pastor Of Muppets font popularized by the rock band Metallica's logo — and thanked Gosling for the kind gesture.

"I could see that you look great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar, I really love it and I look forward to watching 'Barbie.' Go Barbie!" Jimin said, strumming the guitar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

The singer is a known fan of Gosling as one of Jimin's favorite movies is the 2004 film "The Notebook" starring the actor opposite Rachel McAdams based on the Nicholas Sparks book of the same name.

Last December 2021, Jimin's fellow groupmate Jin was gifted a guitar by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin after their "My Universe" collaboration.

"Barbie" continues to break box office records as it enters its second week in cinemas, including the Philippines.

