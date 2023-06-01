^

Entertainment

'You never cared about Ken': Ryan Gosling defends 'Barbie' casting

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 2:11pm
'You never cared about Ken': Ryan Gosling defends 'Barbie' casting
Ryan Gosling as Ken in "Barbie"
Warner Bros. Ent.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Ryan Gosling responded to critics and haters who said that at 42 years old, he is too old to play Ken in "Barbie," opposite Margot Robbie as the titular character.

Gosling appeared on the June/July 2023 issue of GQ Magazine where he talked about his return to acting. 

"Barbie" is Gosling's second film since 2018's "First Man" — his comeback was last year's "The Gray Man" on Netflix" — as he took some time to raise his second daughter with partner Eva Mendes.

In the interview, Gosling touched upon how he accepted the role of Ken after a call with the film's director, Greta Gerwig. After reading the script, he found his daughter's own Ken doll in their backyard lying facedown in the mud beside a squished lemon.

"There's something about this Ken that really, I think, relates to that [younger] version of myself," Gosling told GQ. "I owe that kid a lot. I feel like I was very quick to distance myself from him when I started making more serious films. But the reality is that, like, he’s the reason I have everything I have."

However, not everyone took kindly to Gosling being tapped as Ken. Some said he was too old or grown to be Barbie's love interest, to which Gosling amusingly said, "I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with."

Related: Ryan Gosling accepted Ken role in 'Barbie' because of his daughters' dolls

This is a likely reference to other versions of Ken in the "Barbie" movie played by Simu Liu, John Cena, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa and Scott Evans.

The actor even joked that Ken's job for the past 60 years was simply "beach," but then he pointed out people never seemed to give much thought about Ken until he was cast.

"Everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it's like, 'No, we've cared about Ken this whole time.' No, you didn't. You never did. You never cared," Gosling said. "If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told."

Gosling laughed it off and said he cares about Ken, even calling himself a representative for the character, "Ken couldn't show up to receive this award, so I'm here to accept it for him."

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" will see Robbie's Barbie and Gosling's Ken travel from Barbie Land to the real world following the former's existential crisis about being the perfect doll.

Starring with the two and the rest of the Ken actors are Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Emerald Fennell, Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells, Jamie Demetriou, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman and Helen Mirren as the film's narrator.

The official soundtrack of "Barbie" and the movie's release in Philippines cinemas will be on July 19.

RELATED: 'Barbie' releases main trailer, soundtrack list featuring Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj

BARBIE

KEN

MARGOT ROBBIE

RYAN GOSLING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 &mdash; source
play

Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 — source

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Noontime variety show "Eat Bulaga!" main hosts Vic Sotto, his brother Tito Sotto, and Joey de Leon have announced that they...
Entertainment
fbtw
GMA surprised by 'Eat Bulaga' departure, says TAPE has block time deal until 2024

GMA surprised by 'Eat Bulaga' departure, says TAPE has block time deal until 2024

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 23 hours ago
GMA Network is also saddened by the “unexpected” departure of its noontime show for 28 years, “Eat Bulaga,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Di lahat nadadaan sa pera&rsquo;: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

‘Di lahat nadadaan sa pera’: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | May 6, 2023 - 11:09am
“Wala, hindi ako gan’un."
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg gives credit to Filipino team

Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg gives credit to Filipino team

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
Having been trained by a Filipino team, reigning Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg is already familiar with beauty pageants...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rodel Gonzalez shares journey from Side A member to Disney artist

Rodel Gonzalez shares journey from Side A member to Disney artist

By Boy Abunda | 15 hours ago
Side A band original member and Disney’s first and only officially licensed Filipino artist to paint Disney, Marvel,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270704
            [Title] => 'She stayed': Paolo Contis explains why he loves Yen Santos
            [Summary] => Actor Paolo Contis explained why he loves Yen Santos.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 14:56:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805251
            [AuthorName] => Jan Milo Severo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/11/21/paolo-yen_2022-11-21_16-35-44771_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270706
            [Title] => One OK Rock to return to Manila for 'Luxury Disease Asia Tour'
            [Summary] => Japanese band One OK Rock is set to bring its "Luxury Disease Asia Tour" in Manila on September 26 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 13:31:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807004
            [AuthorName] => Kathleen A. Llemit
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/one-ok-rock-ig_2023-06-01_13-10-10_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270698
            [Title] => Michelle Dee explains why she came out after Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation
            [Summary] => Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee came out as bisexual earlier this week, and it took her some time after bagging her new title to ensure her vision was clear.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 13:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/19/ent1apic_2023-05-19_17-44-23403_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270697
            [Title] => 'Eat Bulaga' current, former hosts pay tribute to noontime show
            [Summary] => Current and former "Eat Bulaga" hosts paid tribute to the noontime show after Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto and Joey de Leon announced yesterday that they will be parting ways with Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE).
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 12:52:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805251
            [AuthorName] => Jan Milo Severo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2020/03/09/eat_2020-03-09_22-30-18522_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270696
            [Title] => EXO's Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin send notification letter to terminate their exclusive contracts
            [Summary] => The trio of Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin, also known as EXO-CBX, have reportedly sent a notification to their longtime management, SM Entertainment, to have their exclusive contracts terminated.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 12:43:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807004
            [AuthorName] => Kathleen A. Llemit
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/exo-cbx-sm-entertainment_2023-06-01_12-03-41_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
'She stayed': Paolo Contis explains why he loves Yen Santos

'She stayed': Paolo Contis explains why he loves Yen Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 52 minutes ago
Actor Paolo Contis explained why he loves Yen Santos. 
Entertainment
fbtw
One OK Rock to return to Manila for 'Luxury Disease Asia Tour'

One OK Rock to return to Manila for 'Luxury Disease Asia Tour'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Japanese band One OK Rock is set to bring its "Luxury Disease Asia Tour" in Manila on September 26 at the Smart Araneta ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee explains why she came out after Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation

Michelle Dee explains why she came out after Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee came out as bisexual earlier this week, and it took her some time after bagging...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Eat Bulaga' current, former hosts pay tribute to noontime show

'Eat Bulaga' current, former hosts pay tribute to noontime show

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Current and former "Eat Bulaga" hosts paid tribute to the noontime show after Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto and Joey de Leon announced...
Entertainment
fbtw
EXO's Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin send notification letter to terminate their exclusive contracts

EXO's Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin send notification letter to terminate their exclusive contracts

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
The trio of Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin, also known as EXO-CBX, have reportedly sent a notification to their longtime management,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with