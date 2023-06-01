Jimin beats fellow BTS member Jungkook to set new Guinness World Record

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member Jimin now holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest male solo K-pop artist to reach a billion streams on Spotify, surpassing his colleague Jungkook.

Just two months ago, Jungkook set the record reaching a billion streams in 409 days, but Jimin broke the mark after doing it in 393 days.

That also made Jimin achieve the biggest streaming year in history for any Korean soloist, and 2023 is not yet even at the halfway mark.

Jimin's record was prompted by the release of his debut album "FACE" which came out last March 24 and includes the singles "Set Me Free Pt. 2" and "Like Crazy."

The record was also prompted by Jimin's other releases "VIBE" with TAEYANG, "With You" feat. Ha Sung-woon," "Angel Pt. 1" feat. Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE & Muni Long, and his Soundcloud exclusives "Promise" and "Christmas Love."

Jungkook and Jimin do share a record though with BTS, with 31,960,000,000 streams (as of March 3, 2023), making them the most streamed male group on Spotify and having the most streamed track on Spotify in its first 24 hours with 2021's "Butter."

BTS also holds the record for the most followers for a music group on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, respectively, and the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, which is also "Butter."

Last month, the group saw off J-Hope as he enlisted in South Korea's mandatory military service, the second member to do so after Jin.

