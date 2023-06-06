Super Junior to return to Manila for 'fan party'

Super Junior performing their iconic song 'Sorry, Sorry'

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group Super Junior is set to return to Manila in July.

Wilbros Live posted on their social media accounts that the long-running Korean boy group will have a "fan party" on July 21.

"2023 SUPER JUNIOR FAN PARTY IN MANILA. 07.21.2023. COMING SOON!" the production company captioned its post.

It's not clear, however, if Heechul will show up in the show as members Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhun were included in the poster.

Ticket prices and venues have not yet been released as of writing.

Super Junior last visited the country in December for their two-day "Super Show 9: Road" concert tour.

