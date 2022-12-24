Super Junior's 'Super Show 9' in Manila: A concert worth the wait

ALBAY, Philippines — People are always waiting for something. But for fans of legendary K-pop group Super Junior, collectively known as Everlasting Friends or simply ELFs, the wait is finally over.



After a three-year gap from performing live due to the pandemic, the Hallyu Kings kept their promise and made their way back to the Philippines.



Global superstars Leeteuk, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Kyuhyun, Ryeowook and Yesung staged twin performances over the weekend for the much-anticipated "Super Junior World Tour - Super Show 9: Road in Manila" concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.



To date, there are nine active members of the group but Heechul could not join in the live show due to his long-standing leg injury.



During the two-night concert, the arena was engulfed in sapphire blue as thousands of Filipino ELFs showed up to cheer on their favorite members or "bias."

Philstar.com/Kristine Daguno-Bersamina Filipino ELFs wave their blue light sticks and form a "sapphire blue ocean" at the Mall of Asia Arena on Dec. 18, 2022.

Here are the reasons why Super Junior's "Super Show 9" concert was worth the wait.



1. Jaw-dropping debut



Kicking off with "Burn the Floor," Super Junior opened the stage with a dramatic marionette-inspired dance number while immaculately dressed in royal outfits. The octet didn’t give fans a chance to breathe as they plunged straight into performing other hits such as "The Crown,” “Super” and “Mr. Simple,” one after another.



With the grand set design and Super Junior's top-notch showmanship, the opening number was truly a spectacle to behold.



2. A show filled with antics and theatrics



Super Junior has been in numerous variety shows since their debut and rightfully earned the title as "variety idols." One of the strengths of the legendary group is their humor, which they tremendously amplify in live shows.



During one of the VCR breaks, Filipino ELFs were served with large doses of comedy as Super Junior members mimicked famous classical musicians and composers such as Beethoven, Mozart and Vivaldi while dressed up in elaborate period costume and wigs.



The amazing performance of an opera-themed medley of their songs “Spy,” “Rokkugo” and “Mamacita” proved just how experienced Super Junior was in delivering a unique dramatic performance. The group ended the hilarious segment with a continuation of their showdown as classical geniuses in a VCR to play a difficult game of guess-the-song complete with album name and year.

The Gods of Music have arrived ????#SS9inManila pic.twitter.com/bwflddImNs — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) December 18, 2022



3. A trip down memory lane



Anyone who remembers Super Junior's "Sorry Sorry" (2009) is probably old or a bigger K-pop fan than they think.



And to watch this K-pop veteran powerhouse perform their greatest song of all time, which catapulted them to Hallyu stardom, was a trip down a memory lane.



The K-pop icon also performed a refreshing rock rendition of "Bonamana" (2010) and other classic hits such as "Mr. Simple" (2011) and the heartwarming "Believe" (2005), which sparked feelings of nostalgia to Filipino ELFs.

Our kinda men are Mr. Simple Men ????#SSS9inManila pic.twitter.com/YGlAzuPEC5 — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) December 18, 2022



4. Heartwarming comeback



Super Junior did not only showcase their smash-hit tracks but also the latest single from their highly-anticipated comeback. Filipino ELFs were the first to witness the live performance of the group's touching song "Celebrate."



“We actually performed this song [Celebrate] for the first time here in Manila. This is our present to you, guys,” Super Junior's leader Leeteuk said.



A day before the Manila back-to-back concerts, the seasoned K-pop band released the second volume of their 11th album, "The Road: Celebration," and the music video for the title track. "Celebrate" is a pop song that celebrates the group's journey, giving love and thanks to those who have been supporting them through the years.



Indeed, Christmas came early for Filipino ELFs!



5. Emotional reunion



The three-hour Manila concerts were perhaps the most emotional ones, as fans cheered on Eunhyuk, the group's main rapper and dancer, at his appearance following the sudden passing of his father.



Super Junior's "Super Show 9" in Manila was originally slated for August 6 at the Mall of Asia Arena but was postponed. The group decided to do a meet and greet instead after Eunhyuk withdrew from the concert due to his father's sudden death. Siwon also could not join since he tested positive for COVID-19.



There was much suppressed emotion as each member took turns thanking their fans for waiting for them and for being loyal through the years.



"I really wanna say, you are the source of my inspiration. I have you every step of the way. I truly thank you, I truly appreciate it. I wanna marry you. Thank you for helping us make good memories," Siwon said.



Kyuhyun, the group's youngest member or "maknae," said that they do not know when they can meet again but asked their Filipino fans to patiently wait for them next year.



"Goodbye means we can meet each other next time so I hope you can go home with good memories this time," said a teary-eyed Eunhyuk.



“2022 was a memorable year for me. I’m also missing a person I cannot see anymore. You guys filled out my heart. Thank you so much. We promise to fully fill your heart as well,” he added.



As leader of the group, Leeteuk signalled the end of the concert and made a promise to Filipino ELFs that they will return for "Super Show 10" in Manila.



After the members gave their final bow, Eunhyuk stayed longer on the stage taking videos of fans loudly chanting “It’s okay.”

Now 17 years into their debut, Super Junior is among the most respected groups of the second generation of K-pop and one of the longest-running K-pop idol groups in the industry. Ever since their debut in 2005, these global superstars have immensely contributed to the success of Hallyu or Korean Wave.

"Super Junior World Tour - Super Show 9: Road in Manila" is the group's sixth solo concert staged in the Philippines, marking the end of their tour for 2022.

The tour was presented by SM Entertainment and PULP Live World. Special thanks to PLDT Home.

