Park Eun Bin, Song Hye Kyo, 'The Glory' win at Baeksang Arts Awards 2023

Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 winners (from left) Park Eun-bin and Song Hye-kyo.

MANILA, Philippines — Song Hye-kyo and Park Eun-bin were favorites to win at the Baeksang Arts Awards, and the two did not disappoint as they won top prizes at the glitzy ceremony in Incheon, South Korea.

Park Eun-bin took home the highest award given that night, the Daesang or Grand Prize, for her role as the person with disability who aspires to become a lawyer in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo."

The drama's director, Yoo In-shik, was named Best Director.

Song Hye-kyo, meanwhile, earned the judges' nod for Best Actress for her portrayal of the woman out for revenge for her school bullies in the revenge drama "The Glory."

Her co-star, Lim Ji-yeon, who played the pretty villain, was named Best Supporting Actress.

Park Chan-wook's Cannes-winning film "Decision to Leave" won several major awards in the film categories.

Park Chan-wook was named Best Director while the film earned the Daesang or grand prize award. Its star, Tang Wei, took home the Best Actress award.

Here is the list of winners at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2023:

TELEVISION

Daesang (Grand Prize): Park Eun-bin ("Extraordinary Attorney Woo")

Best Director for Drama: Yoo In-shik ("Extraordinary Attorney Woo")

Best Drama: "The Glory"

Best Actor for Drama: Lee Sung-min ("Reborn Rich")

Best Actress for Drama: Song Hye-kyo ("The Glory")

Best Supporting Actor for Drama: Jo Woo-jin ("Narco-Saints")

Best Supporting Actress for Drama: Lim Ji-yeon ("The Glory")

Best New Actor for Drama: Moon Sang-min ("Under the Queen’s Umbrella")

Best New Actress for Drama: Noh Yoon-seo ("Crash Course in Romance")

Best Screenwriter for Drama: Park Hae-young ("My Liberation Notes")

Best Variety Show: Psick Show

Best Female Variety Performer: Lee Eun-ji

Best Male Variety Performer: Kim Jong-kook

Best Educational Show: Adult Kim Jang Ha

FILM

Daesang (Grand Prize): "Decision To Leave"

Best Director for Film: Park Chan-wook ("Decision To Leave")

Best New Director for Film: Ahn Tae-jin ("The Night Owl")



Best Film: "The Night Owl"

Best Actor for Film: Ryu Jun-yeol ("The Night Owl")

Best Actress for Film: Tang Wei ("Decision To Leave")

Best Supporting Actor for Film: Byun Yo-han ("Hansan: Rising Dragon")

Best Supporting Actress for Film: Park Se-wan ("6/45")

Best New Actor for Film: Jinyoung ("Christmas Carol")

Best New Actress for Film: "Kim Si-eun ("Next Sohee")

Best Screenwriter for Film: Jung Ju-ri ("Next Sohee")

Gucci Impact Award (Film): "Next Sohee"

TikTok Popularity Award

Actress: IU

Actor: Jinyoung

