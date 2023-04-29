^

Korean Wave

'The Glory' stars Song Hye Kyo, Lim Ji Yeon draw laughs at Baeksang Arts Awards 2023

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 29, 2023 | 10:51am
'The Glory' stars Song Hye Kyo, Lim Ji Yeon draw laughs at Baeksang Arts Awards 2023
"The Glory" stars (from left) Lim Ji-yeon and Song Hye-kyo elicited laughs from the audience after the former channeled her character from their show in her Best Actress acceptance speech at the Baeksang Arts Awards on April 28, 2020, at the Incheon Paradise City in South Korea.
Baeksang Arts Awards

MANILA, Philippines — For a split second, Moon Dong-eun resurfaced as she called on her rival, Park Yeon-jin, at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 held last night at the Incheon Paradise City in South Korea. 

Two of South Korean TV's most popular characters made an appearance on live TV as Song Hye-kyo channeled her vengeful Dong-eun while she received her Best Actress award for "The Glory." 

"I received an award Yeonjin-ah. I am so excited now," Hye-kyo said in her acceptance speech. The actress played Moon Dong-eun, the main protagonist of the drama. Dong-eun hatches a plan to exact revenge on her high school bullies led by Yeon-jin. 

Lim Ji-yeon, who played the villainous Yeon-jin, had a big smile while clapping enthusiastically at their table. She had earlier won the Best Supporting Actress for her convincing performance of a popular forecaster who hides her evil ways behind a pretty face. 

"I wanted to say that one last time. I really wanted this award. Thank you for giving it to me," Hye-kyo continued with her speech while also mentioning about her mother and thanking the latter for her latest achievement. 

Fans liked and posted clips of "The Glory" stars' light moment in a night that was attended by some of South Korea's biggest stars in film and television. 

RELATED: Park Eun Bin, Song Hye Kyo, 'The Glory' win at Baeksang Arts Awards 2023

