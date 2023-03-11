'Sobrang bait at humble niya': Lee Seung-gi spotted in Ilocos Sur

Korean star Lee Seung-gi with former Ilocos Sur governor Luis "Chavit" Singson and his son Christian Singson.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Lee Seung-gi was spotted in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

On Luis Christian Singson's Facebook account, the son of former Ilocos Sur governor Luis "Chavit" Singson posted a photo of him and his father with the Korean actor and singer.

"With South Korean Popstar Lee Seung-gi," the younger Singson captioned the post.

He described Lee as "so down to earth" as a reply to his post.

"Na kasama po namin kumaen si Lee Seung-gi mag lunch, sobra bait at humble nya," he said.

Together with other media outlets, Philstar.com recently visited Singson's mansion in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur.

The former Ilocos Sur governor said he has many investments and businesses in South Korea including power and a soon-to-be launched "Viber-like" messaging application.

The app is now available in South Korea.

Lee is known for his hit shows "Brilliant Legacy" (2009), "My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho" (2010), "The King 2 Hearts" (2012), "Gu Family Book" (2013), "You're All Surrounded" (2014), "A Korean Odyssey" (2017–2018), "Vagabond" (2019), "Mouse" (2021) and "The Law Cafe" (2022).

He also has numerous hit songs such as "Because You're My Woman," "Will You Marry Me," "Return" and "The Ordinary Man."

Last February, he revealed that he is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend, actress Lee Da-in.

