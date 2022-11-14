Itzy adds another show in the Philippines

K-pop girl group ITZY attended a red carpet event at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in Seoul, South Korea on December 11, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean all-girl group Itzy has added another show in Manila on January 15.

Live Nation announced on Facebook that tickets for Itzy's second show will be available today, November 14.

"This is for you, MIDZY! We’ve added a second show on January 15, 2023, for ITZY THE 1ST WORLD TOUR in Manila," Live Nation wrote.

"Tickets on sale TOMORROW, November 14 (12pm), via SM Tickets. Let’s show the world how we love ITZY!"

The five-member girl group will open 2023 with its Manila leg of their first worldwide concert tour on January 14, 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The girls are currently preparing for their "Checkmate World Tour" in the United States. Their US tour begins on October 26 in Los Angeles, California and is expected to end on November 13 in New York.

After Manila, Itzy will stage their concert tour in Singapore (January 28), Jakarta (February 4) and Bangkok (April 8).

