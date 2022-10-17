ITZY includes Manila in 'Checkmate' 2023 world tourÂ 

^

ITZY includes Manila in 'Checkmate' 2023 world tour 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 17, 2022 | 4:24pm
K-pop girl group ITZY attended a red carpet event at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in Seoul, South Korea on December 11, 2021.
AFP/Anthony Wallace

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group ITZY announced that it has added Manila as one of its stops in the Asian leg of its "Checkmate World Tour" next year. 

Through its social media accounts, the five-member girl group will open 2023 with its Manila leg of their first worldwide concert tour on January 14, 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

The girls are currently preparing for their "Checkmate World Tour" in the United States. Their US tour begins on October 26 in Los Angeles, California and is expected to end on November 13 in New York. 

After Manila, ITZY will stage their concert tour in Singapore (January 28), Jakarta (February 4) and Bangkok (April 8). 

 "Checkmate World Tour" is staged in support of ITZY's extended play of the same name.

The group is also expected to release the pre-released English single "Boys Like You" on October 21. 

RELATED: ITZY shares Pokémon memories, stars in new Pokémon commercial

