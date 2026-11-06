'Lumabas si Etivac Queen': Marian Rivera recalls viral 'pagtataray' video

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Marian Rivera recalled the incident behind her viral pagtataray video on the set of the 2014 television series “Dyesebel,” explaining that she was only trying to prevent someone from taking her photo against the production's instructions.

Marian revisited the controversial moment during her guest appearance on JP Habac and Antoinette Jadaone's “Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast,” where she shared how the incident started.

The actress said director Joyce Bernal had instructed her not to allow herself to be photographed while wearing prosthetics for her character.

“Kasi sinabihan ako ni Direk Joyce non na 'Marian, di ka pwedeng makita na ganyan ang mukha mo,' yung panget ako, nilagyan nila ko ng prostetic something. Sabi niya, 'di ka pwedeng magpa-picture kasi mapi-preempt tayo.' So ako naman nakinig ako kay Direk. Maingat ako,” she recalled.

Marian added that members of the GMA-7 production team were also reminding people that taking photos was prohibited at the time.

However, one man allegedly continued insisting on taking her picture despite being told not to.

“Tapos inaawat na sila nong taga-GMA na bawal mag-picture. Eh meron don isang lalaki ang kulit talaga. Picture talaga siya. Sabi ko 'kuya di po pwede.' Parang feeling ko pino-provoke niya ko. Ahh provoke pala gusto mo ha. 'Ano yan! Ha!' Ayon yon. Don na nagstart yon,” she said.

Marian explained that she initially tried to handle the situation politely, but felt that the man ignored her request.

“'Di ba ang point ko lang is pinakiusapan ka namin, hindi ka nakuha sa pakiusap, nag-smile pa ko sayo, nambastos ka pa rin. O pwes, lumabas si Etivac Queen,” she added.

The actress' recollection offered more context to the viral clip, which showed her confronting a man who was attempting to take her photograph.

The video became widely circulated online back then.

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