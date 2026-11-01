â€˜Freaky Ririâ€™: Rhian Ramos, DenJen channel â€˜Obsession,â€™â€˜Conjuringâ€™ for Halloween

‘Freaky Riri’: Rhian Ramos, DenJen channel ‘Obsession,’‘Conjuring’ for Halloween

Rhian Ramos (right) as Nikki from the hit horror flick "Obsession." Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado, with their three kids Alex Jazz, Calyx and Dylan, dress up as popular horror characters Art the Clown, Valak, Ghostface, Michael Myers and Annabelle.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Rhian Ramos resembled Nikki from the hit indie horror flick “Obsession,” while the family of Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado opted for some of the scariest characters from the “Conjuring” universe.

Rhian’s Sunday Instagram post showed her dressing up as Nikki, the unfortunate character in the 2025 breakout film about a shy man who uses a store-brought willow to make his girl best friend fall in love with him.

“Freaky Riri,” Rhian wrote on her caption on her Instagram carousel showing her recreating some of the iconic scenes and lines from the film.

Rhian is not the only one who looked to the movies for inspiration.

Dennis and Jennylyn, together with their three kids, dressed up as iconic scary characters from popular horror films.

Jennylyn chose Valak, the demonic entity dressed as a nun, while her daughter, Dylan, is made up as Annabelle doll. These two characters are part of the popular “Conjuring” horror cinematic universe created by James Wan.

Dennis, meanwhile, opted to dress as Art the Clown from the Terrifier films. Their two boys, Calyx and Alex Jazz, went as Michael Myers from the “Halloween” film franchise and Ghostface from the “Scream” movies, respectively.

Rumored couple Klea Pineda and Janella Salvador opted to put a twist to the popular BL or bromance series about two ice hockey players, “Heated Rivalry.”

The other stars also dressed their favorite characters in the two most popular balls in town: New Nocturnals organized by Raymond Gutierrez and Shake, Rattle and Ball by Tim Yap.

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