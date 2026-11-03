Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes reflect on marriage, parenthood in 'PBB' visit

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera during their "Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0" visit aired on November 2, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Marian Rivera considers her wedding to husband Dingdong Dantes as one of the most memorable days of her life, saying it fulfilled her childhood dream of having a complete family.

The celebrity couple shared their thoughts on memories they want to keep and forget during their visit to the “Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0” house.

Marian said her wedding day holds a special place in her heart, particularly because she grew up without her parents by her side after coming from a broken family.

“Siguro ’yung araw para sa akin na gusto kong maalala is ’yung araw ng kasal naming dalawa. Dream ko talagang magkaroon ng isang pamilya. Galing kasi ako sa broken family so lumaki akong walang magulang sa tabi ko,” she said.

The actress added that marrying Dingdong allowed her to fulfill that dream, which has since grown with the arrival of their two children Zia and Sixto.

“So sabi ko ayun ’yung gusto kong pangarap ko na magkaroon ako ng isang buong pamilya na may anak. So ’yun ’yung gusto kong ma-remember kasi dahil sa kanya nabuo ’yung pangarap ko kasi may dalawang anak na kami, so ’yun yung gusto kong laging maalala,” she added.

Marian also encouraged the housemates to find strength in both the good and difficult experiences they have gone through.

She reminded them that every experience, whether something they choose to remember or forget, can serve a purpose in shaping their character.

“Pero tandaan niyo, palagi kong sinasabi sa lahat ng interviews ko, ano man ang nangyari sa buhay niyo, may dahilan para maging matatag kayo sa mga mare-remember at mafo-forget niyo,” she said.

“So, kapit lang kayo. Tiwala lang.”

Dingdong's regret

Dingdong, meanwhile, revealed that some of the moments he wishes he could forget involve missing important occasions in his children's lives because of his work commitments.

“I want maybe them to forget that day or sana hindi na lang nag-exist ’yung day na ’yun kasi ang daming mga moments na dahil busy ako sa work. So hindi ako maka-attend. Wala ako dun sa mga special moments nila and I know na parang gusto nilang nandun kami pareho,” he said.

The actor explained that he hopes his children would eventually understand the reason behind his absences and remember the sacrifices he made for their family.

“I want to forget those moments. Hopefully hindi na nila maalala ’yun at mas maalala nila ’yung greater reason why wala ako dun,” he said.

“Sabihin nila, ‘Ah okay, kaya pala wala siya dun dahil he’s busy working for us, he’s busy working for the family.’”

The couple's appearance gave the housemates a glimpse into their perspectives on marriage, parenthood and the importance of family, as they reflected on the memories that continue to shape their lives.

RELATED: WinWyn Marquez, Mikee Quintos, Anthony Constantino, new ‘PBB Collab 3’ housemates unveiled