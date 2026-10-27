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Shuvee Etrata on Anthony Constantino's ‘PBB’ stint: ‘We don't own each other’

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 27, 2026 | 5:02pm
Shuvee Etrata on Anthony Constantino's â€˜PBBâ€™ stint: â€˜We don't own each otherâ€™
Anthony Constantino and Shuvee Etrata
Sparkle GMA Artist Center

MANILA, Philippines — Shuvee Etrata said she is willing to support Anthony Constantino as he joins the latest season of “Pinoy Big Brother Collab,” even if he finds a romantic connection with someone else while inside the reality show.

Shuvee, a former housemate on the very first edition of “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition,” said she understands that she and Anthony do not own each other, despite the actor's ongoing courtship of her.

“Paano 'pag may nagkagusto sa kanya? Okay lang. Nandito tayo para i-support siya,” Shuvee told GMA News.

“Kung hindi man mag-work ang aming pagliligawan, kung hindi talaga kami para sa isa't isa, then may buhay pa rin siyang sarili niya. We don't own each other,” she added.

The actress admitted that she would be hurt if things did not work out between them, but said she also sees Anthony's stint on the reality show as an opportunity for people to get to know him better.

“Masasaktan ako, yes. Pero at least, makikilala natin siya,” she said.

Shuvee and Anthony have been taking their time getting to know each other, with the model-actor revealing that he has been courting the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate for more than a year.

The two discussed their relationship during the media conference for their upcoming digital series “From Vlog to Love” last September.

Shuvee described Anthony as an “unreal” suitor, citing his consistency and persistence throughout their courtship.

“It seems too good to be true,” she said.

She added that Anthony's efforts have not waned since he first started pursuing her.

“I think I'm not kidding. He's very persistent as a person. Since day one, hindi siya nag-bago, hindi nabawasan ang effort. In fact, dumoble pa, trumiple pa,” she said.

RELATEDShuvee Etrata, Anthony Constantino take their time amid year-long courtship

ANTHONY CONSTANTINO

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER

SHUVEE ETRATA
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