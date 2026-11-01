Comedian Ate Gay passes away at 55

MANILA, Philippines – Comedian Gil Aducal Morales, more popularly known as Ate Gay, has passed away on November 1. He was 55.

His family announced his death on Ate Gay’s Facebook page.

“After bravely fighting for his life, while surrounded by his family, our beloved Ate Gay has peacefully passed away. During this difficult time, our family would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who extended their prayers, love, financial assistance, and unwavering support throughout his battle. Your kindness and generosity have meant so much to our family,” the family wrote on Facebook.

They also asked for prayers for the repose of Ate Gay’s soul.

The family said that they will announce the details to Ate Gay’s wake and funeral arrangements soon.

In September 2025, Ate Gay publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 mucoepidermoid carcinoma, a type of cancer that typically develops in the salivary glands.

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