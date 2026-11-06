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Business

Anthropic may need to cut $1.5-T IPO goal as investors balk: report

Philstar.com
November 6, 2026 | 2:49pm
Anthropic may need to cut $1.5-T IPO goal as investors balk: report
Traffic transits past Anthropic's headquarters on October 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Benjamin Fanjoy / Getty Images North America via AFP

WASHINGTON, United States — Anthropic may have to accept a lower valuation than the $1.5 trillion it had been targeting for its stock market debut, after a sharp tech sell-off spooked key investors, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The artificial intelligence company is aiming to hold its initial public offering the week of November 16 and had been expected to raise up to $100 billion, which would make it the largest IPO on record.

The listing comes amid growing nervousness among investors about the huge sums being poured into AI.

Three major investors who plan to take part in the offering told the Journal the valuation would likely need to be lowered, with one saying it could end up closer to $1 trillion.

Previous estimates had put the valuation at between $1.5 and $2 trillion.

Another investor raised the possibility that Anthropic could postpone the listing.

Scaling back the size of the offering is another possibility, the Journal said.

Anthropic did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

The size of the deal and Anthropic's close business ties to Google, Amazon and Nvidia give its plans broad implications for markets and the economy.

Rival OpenAI has delayed its plans to trade on Wall Street until next year.

Companies in the Nasdaq composite lost $2.5 trillion in market value on Thursday as investors pulled back from AI bets.

Anthropic's listing had been expected to surpass the record set by SpaceX's IPO in June, which raised $86 billion.

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