Ogie Alcasid musical hits stage in 2027

MANILA, Philippines – Hit songwriter Ogie Alcasid has been penning one popular song after another for almost four decades, a discography that will surely fill his summer musical next year.

Ogie revealed at the closing show of “Bongga Ka Day: The Annie Batungbakal Musical” on October 31 that he and his wife Regine Velasquez-Alcasid will star in the “Kailangan Kita: An Ogie Alcasid Musical.”

The musical will be staged at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in May 2027 and is expected to run until July.

"Excited na po kami. Ito po ay pitong taon naming pinaggugulan at pinag-isipan kung paano namin ipapalabas ito. Excited na po kami," Ogie said.

Ogie wrote quite a number of hits in his almost 40 years in the entertainment industry. Apart from “Kailangan Kita”, his other hits include “Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang”, “Pangarap Ko Ang Ibigin Ka”, “Hanggang Ngayon”, to name a few.

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