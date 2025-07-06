The other big winner: Shuvee Etrata poses with 2 TDHs Donny Pangilinan, Anthony Constantino

MANILA, Philippines — “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” fans described Shuvee Etrata as the other big winner after she was seen posing in one frame with the two TDHs, Donny Pangilinan and Anthony Constantino.

Shuvee failed to make it as part of the Big 4 at last night’s Big Night, where the duo of Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca was named the eventual Big Winners and took home the P1 million cash prize each.

The Cebuana, however, scored a huge win after she was able to take snaps with the two TDHs in her life, as seen in the Instagram post of her talent agency, Sparkle.

Shuvee has been vocal about her big crush on actor Donny, who was a houseguest last May. She was even famously caught on camera shouting, “I love you, Donny,” unaware that Donny was just a few feet away from her.

She described the actor as her ideal, tall, dark and handsome or TDH.

Anthony, meanwhile, trended after Shuvee and her duo, Klarisse de Guzman, got evicted last June 14.

Fans and online users began researching about Anthony, who came to greet her with a bouquet of flowers on the night that Shuvee was evicted out of the Big Brother house.

"Nanliligaw 'yun bago ako pumasok [sa Bahay ni Kuya]," Shuvee explained in a GMA News interview. "It's the worst thing you could do to a man, saying yes na papasok ka sa 'PBB.'"

All three were at last night’s big winner reveal held at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

RELATED: Meet Anthony Constantino, the trending 'TDH' with Donny Pangilinan vibes who picked up Shuvee