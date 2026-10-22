Meet the new celebrity jeweler in town

Fae Escolar is the newest celebrity jeweler in town and founder of The Dainty Queen.

The gown or outfit may turn heads, but it is often the diamonds that steal the show.

Under the blinding lights of a concert stage or the flashing cameras of a red carpet, the right piece of jewelry can transform an already stunning look into an unforgettable moment. On celebrities, diamonds do more than sparkle. They command attention, amplify star power and make a statement long before a word is spoken.

But behind every show-stopping necklace or every pair of earrings that catches the light is a jeweler who knows that glamour is never an accident. It takes an eye for detail, an understanding of a star’s personality and the instinct to know just how much sparkle an occasion demands.

Meet Fae Escolar, the newest celebrity jeweler in town and founder of The Dainty Queen. What began as a passion for jewelry has opened the door to the glittering world of Philippine showbiz, where her pieces are finding their way onto some of the country’s familiar faces.

We caught up with her via a mutual industry colleague Miss Niña, whom I met almost two decades ago via the morning show, “Umagang Kay Ganda,” where I did my internship eons ago. Miss Fae, whom she represents, was tender, calm and elegantly and ironically simple as a person even if she had a glamorous private showroom full of natural diamonds, stones and gold.

The reason why she is making her way into showbiz, she said, “Masarap sa pakiramdam na makikita ang pieces mo sinusuot ng celebrities. This is also for them to inspire other women to invest in themselves.”

For Fae, seeing her jewelry worn by celebrities is both a personal milestone and an opportunity to encourage women to appreciate themselves through jewelry. Her growing clientele includes Jinkee Pacquiao, Brandon Espiritu, Donita Rose, Analyn Barro, Ara Mina, Nana Silayro and Asia’s Nightingale, Lani Misalucha.

Each client has a different style and preference, making the process of selecting jewelry an experience in itself. Some gravitate towards classic diamonds, while others prefer colorful gemstones that make a bolder statement.

“For Miss Jinkee, namili siya. Pumunta kami sa bahay niya, namili siya ng pieces. Basta madami. Mahilig siya sa rings, colored sapphires, de kulay. Yung trend ngayon is leaning to much colorful pieces,” said she.

The growing interest in colored gemstones reflects a shift in jewelry preferences. Something fashion maven and trend setter Heart Evangelista modeled in her posts first and earlier this year.

While diamonds remain enduring favorites, sapphires and other colorful stones offer wearers more ways to express their individuality. Rings, in particular, can become personal signature pieces, whether worn alone or stacked for a more contemporary look.

As for the celebrity Fae dreams of dressing in her jewelry, she has one particular name in mind.

“Anne Curtis kung mararapatin. Siya talaga gusto ko, eh.”

Fae opened The Dainty Queen during the pandemic around 2020, with her husband, Eli, as her business partner and a supportive presence throughout her entrepreneurial journey. What started as a passion project soon developed into a business with a promising future.

They just started with live selling, trying to feel the market, introducing their jewelry pieces to customers online. The response exceeded their expectations, with pieces selling out within months and encouraging them to explore the business more seriously. What initially seemed like a hobby gradually became an opportunity to build a brand and reach a wider audience.

Fast-forward to today, and the couple’s love for show business has helped them connect with local personalities and contribute to their onstage looks. One notable collaboration was with Lani, whose commanding performances call for jewelry that can hold its own under bright stage lights.

For Misalucha, Fae selected a diamond rivière necklace featuring a graduated diamond centerpiece. The statement necklace was designed to capture attention while complementing the singer’s stage presence.

“Sa shows mas malaking pieces for Miss Lani. Dapat kasi malaki para mas kita. Bigger pieces for celebrities,” she shared.

The reasoning is practical as much as it is aesthetic. Jewelry intended for a live performance must be visible from a distance and ranges from 15 to 30 carats of natural diamonds, allowing its brilliance to register even in a large venue. While delicate pieces work beautifully for everyday wear, performers often need larger designs that stand out against elaborate costumes, dramatic lighting and expansive stages.

Photos courtesy of The Dainty Queen Lani Misalucha and Nana Silayro are some of the celebrities who wear jewelry pieces from The Dainty Queen.

But what audiences see during a performance or on a red carpet is only the final result. Behind the glamour is a carefully coordinated operation involving stylists, jewelry professionals, security personnel and other members of the production team.

“The jewelry comes with a security team, and my staff are the ones who help dress up the celebrities,” said she.

The process requires trust, precision and attention to detail. Valuable jewelry must be handled carefully, transported securely and fitted properly before a celebrity steps into the spotlight.

For Fae and her team, the responsibility extends beyond providing beautiful pieces. They must also ensure that each item is properly accounted for and that the celebrity feels comfortable wearing it.

Another topic increasingly discussed among jewelry enthusiasts is the difference between natural and laboratory-grown diamonds. As lab-grown diamonds become more accessible, consumers have more options when considering their purchases.

“Natural will hold its value. But lab-grown is more affordable now. Hindi mo malalaman sa mata lang if gusto mo lab-grown,” she shared.

Both options can offer visual brilliance, but they differ in origin, pricing and resale considerations. Natural diamonds form over geological periods, while lab-grown diamonds are created using technological processes that replicate the conditions under which diamonds develop. Although they can look alike to the naked eye, specialized equipment can distinguish them.

For buyers, the decision ultimately depends on their priorities, whether that means affordability, personal preference or long-term value. Understanding these differences allows consumers to make informed choices rather than simply following trends.

The evolution of The Dainty Queen reflects the changing demands of its customers.

What began with smaller, more delicate designs has expanded to include bolder pieces suited to personalities who want their jewelry to make an impression. The challenge is to balance the demands of celebrity styling with the brand’s commitment to making jewelry accessible to more women.

Despite its growth, Fae remains practical about the business. She has no immediate plans to open a traditional retail store, preferring to maintain the flexibility of online selling while allowing customers to view the pieces in person when needed.

“Right now, no. Times are scary, but (the) private room is open if they want to see our pieces up close. It is more convenient to do live selling,” she said.

The approach allows the business to connect with customers without the overhead of maintaining a conventional storefront. Live selling also gives buyers the opportunity to see jewelry up close, ask questions and explore available designs before making a purchase.

For customers who prefer a more personal shopping experience, the private viewing room offers an alternative.

At the heart of The Dainty Queen is a goal that goes beyond dressing celebrities. Fae wants more Filipinas to experience the confidence and joy that come with owning jewelry, without feeling that diamonds are necessarily beyond their reach.

“The goal of The Dainty Queen is to make diamonds much more affordable for women na hindi super mahal babayaran. Sana makapag-suot ang mga Filipina ng diamonds na abot kaya. We offer terms and credit card and buy now pay later,” she added.

By offering different payment options, the brand hopes to make its pieces more accessible to customers with varying budgets. Still, Fae emphasizes that buying jewelry should remain a thoughtful decision, with affordability taking precedence over the desire to own a particular design.

“Very important is bumili ka ng alahas within your budget. Choose the best for your budget and do not go overboard,” she advised.

For Fae, the sparkle of a diamond is only part of its appeal. Jewelry can mark milestones, celebrate achievements and serve as a reminder of personal accomplishments. Whether worn by a celebrity performing before thousands or by a woman celebrating a private triumph, a beautiful piece can carry meaning beyond its price tag.