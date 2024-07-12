'VINI Vamax': Robb Guinto reacts to BINI meme comparison

MANILA, Philippines — Vivamax actress Robb Guinto reacted on the trending photo of her and her co-Vivamax actress comparing them to the "Nation's Girl Group" BINI.

Recently, an edited photo of Vivamax actresses featuring Robb, AJ Raval, Angeli Khang, Azi Acosta, Ayanna Misola, Christine Bermas, Aiko Garcia and Apple Dy trended online with their group name called "VINI."

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Robb said that it was her friend who created the meme and she just joined in the fun by sharing it.

"Sabi ko, 'Sige okay i-share natin 'to tapos lagay natin, 'VINI Vamax ka na ba?' Tapos 'di ba ang ano ng BINI is 'Salamin Salamin,' so akin nagsimula 'yung 'Salatin Salatin'," Robb said.

"Siyempre para mag-enjoy lang din 'yung mga tao. Nakakatuwa 'yung ibang comments, 'yung iba naman hindi gaanong kaganda kasi 'di ba para 'ano ba 'yan pati 'yung BINI binibigyan niyo ng ano.

"Nakakatuwa lang kasi napakatalino ng mga tao para isipan ng mga ganong klaseng content. Sana din 'yung ibang tao ma-gets din 'yon at wag naman sanang maging OA. May mga ibang tao kasi kill joy e."

Robb then said that she's a fan of BINI.

"Grabe sobrang talented nila. Kasi 'di naman ako dancer e kaya masyadong 'kong inggit. Nakakatuwa kasi sobrang talented nila at sana isa ko sa mga nabigyan ng gan'ong klaseng talent," she said.

"Hindi rin lang sila marunong sumayaw e, ang galing din nila kumanta, so package talaga," she added.

Robb is part of the Vivamax movie "Kaulayaw" with Micaella Raz, available for streaming by July 16. Directed by Iar Arondaing, it also stars Matt Francisco.

In the movie, Ella (Micaella) and Cara (Robb) are schoolmates in college who quickly became friends after meeting at a party. They start confiding in each other as they try to drink their woes away. Cara just broke up with her long-time boyfriend, while Ella was recently fired from her job and can no longer support herself for college.

Ella learns about a former friend and schoolmate who got rich from making an online web show. Ella then decides to try her luck in doing her web show but fails to capture the viewers’ attention. Not until once during her livestream, Cara accidentally walks in and sees what she’s doing. This instance somehow excites the viewers and gains Ella her desired following.

Ella then convinces Cara to join her in her web show. It will just be pure work, with a little bit of lust and playfulness, but it could earn them a lot of cash if they gain a lot of followers. Due to loneliness and maybe even a hint of curiosity, Cara agrees to Ella’s proposal.

