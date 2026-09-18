Sassa Gurl reveals fear of losing mom, returning to poverty

MANILA, Philippines — Sassa Gurl may be known for her humor and confidence, but behind her public persona are fears that she continues to face, including losing her mother and experiencing financial hardship again.

The content creator and actress opened up about her personal fears during the press conference for Puregold CinePanalo, where she is one of the lead stars of the upcoming film “Multwoh (Patay na Patay Sa'yo).”

“Marami akong kinakatakutan. Mawala ang mama ko. Mag-back to zero kami,” Sassa said.

She admitted that the thought of losing her mother and returning to a life of financial struggle remains one of her biggest fears.

“Takot talaga akong mawala ang mama ko at mag-back to zero. Takot akong maging mahirap ulit kami,” she said.

Sassa recalled the advice given to her by veteran actress Odette Khan, who encouraged her to face her fears with courage.

“Sinabi nga sa akin ni Ms. Odette Khan, lagi ko lang tatapangan. Lagi kong binabaon ‘yun,” Sassa shared.

“Marami akong kinakatakutan. Pero ‘yung mga beteranong artista at mentors na nagsasabing tapangan ko lang, parati kong isinasabuhay ‘yun,” she added.

Aside from confronting her personal fears, Sassa also emphasized the importance of staying true to her beliefs despite having different views from other people.

“We have [differing] viewpoints. I [hold] a strong opinion. Authenticity lang talaga ‘yung prinsipyo ko sa buhay. Kung ano man ang paniniwala mo, mag-stick ka roon,” she said.

“Magkakaiba naman tayong lahat. Nire-respect ko ‘yung opinion ng bawat isa.”

Sasa is part of the cast of “Multwoh,” one of the films included in the upcoming CinePanalo film festival.

The CinePanalo Film Festival 2026 will be held from September 23 to October 4 at Gateway Cineplex 18, Trinoma, Fairview Terraces, Feliz, Ayala Malls Circuit, Ayala Malls Manila Bay and Market! Market!

Regular tickets are priced at P250 while discounted tickets for persons with disabilities, senior citizens, students, national athletes, and Aling Puring and Perks cardholders cost P200.

A P2,000 festival pass will also be available for moviegoers who want to watch the entire lineup. Festival passes will be available at Gateway Cineplex 18 beginning September 22 and at the other venues the following day.

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