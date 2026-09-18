^

Entertainment

Sassa Gurl reveals fear of losing mom, returning to poverty

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 18, 2026 | 11:57am
Sassa Gurl reveals fear of losing mom, returning to poverty
The cast and crew of “Multwoh (Patay na Patay Sa'yo).”
Puregold

MANILA, Philippines — Sassa Gurl may be known for her humor and confidence, but behind her public persona are fears that she continues to face, including losing her mother and experiencing financial hardship again.

The content creator and actress opened up about her personal fears during the press conference for Puregold CinePanalo, where she is one of the lead stars of the upcoming film “Multwoh (Patay na Patay Sa'yo).”

“Marami akong kinakatakutan. Mawala ang mama ko. Mag-back to zero kami,” Sassa said.

She admitted that the thought of losing her mother and returning to a life of financial struggle remains one of her biggest fears.

“Takot talaga akong mawala ang mama ko at mag-back to zero. Takot akong maging mahirap ulit kami,” she said.

Sassa recalled the advice given to her by veteran actress Odette Khan, who encouraged her to face her fears with courage.

“Sinabi nga sa akin ni Ms. Odette Khan, lagi ko lang tatapangan. Lagi kong binabaon ‘yun,” Sassa shared.

“Marami akong kinakatakutan. Pero ‘yung mga beteranong artista at mentors na nagsasabing tapangan ko lang, parati kong isinasabuhay ‘yun,” she added.

Aside from confronting her personal fears, Sassa also emphasized the importance of staying true to her beliefs despite having different views from other people.

“We have [differing] viewpoints. I [hold] a strong opinion. Authenticity lang talaga ‘yung prinsipyo ko sa buhay. Kung ano man ang paniniwala mo, mag-stick ka roon,” she said.

“Magkakaiba naman tayong lahat. Nire-respect ko ‘yung opinion ng bawat isa.”

Sasa is part of the cast of “Multwoh,” one of the films included in the upcoming CinePanalo film festival.

The CinePanalo Film Festival 2026 will be held from September 23 to October 4 at Gateway Cineplex 18, Trinoma, Fairview Terraces, Feliz, Ayala Malls Circuit, Ayala Malls Manila Bay and Market! Market!

Regular tickets are priced at P250 while discounted tickets for persons with disabilities, senior citizens, students, national athletes, and Aling Puring and Perks cardholders cost P200.

A P2,000 festival pass will also be available for moviegoers who want to watch the entire lineup. Festival passes will be available at Gateway Cineplex 18 beginning September 22 and at the other venues the following day.

RELATEDJohn Arcilla, Zanjoe Marudo among CinePanalo 2026 feature lineup leads

CINEPANALO

PUREGOLD

SASSA GURL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SexBomb leader Rochelle Pangilinan addresses rumored rift with Jopay Paguia

SexBomb leader Rochelle Pangilinan addresses rumored rift with Jopay Paguia

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Rochelle Pangilinan has addressed reports of a disagreement between her and fellow SexBomb member Jopay Paguia.
Entertainment
fbtw
Moira denies being third party in Sam Milby, Catriona Gray breakup

Moira denies being third party in Sam Milby, Catriona Gray breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Singer Moira dela Torre has broken her silence after her name was dragged into the breakup of actor Sam Milby and Miss Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano: Filipino global recognition is sparking a movement
play
Exclusive

Liza Soberano: Filipino global recognition is sparking a movement

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipinos are finally getting well-deserved recognition, says Liza Soberano, across different facets of the cultural...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Sparks Camp 4&rsquo; returns with new thrills for queer campers

‘Sparks Camp 4’ returns with new thrills for queer campers

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Sparks Camp” is introducing a new feature in its fourth season.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Widow's Bay,' 'The Pitt' win big at Emmy Awards
play

'Widow's Bay,' 'The Pitt' win big at Emmy Awards

By Maggy Donaldson | 2 days ago
"Widow's Bay" cleaned up at the Emmys, setting a new record for the most awards won by a comedy in a single...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Directors say 'Forgotten Island' platform to tell Filipino story
Exclusive

Directors say 'Forgotten Island' platform to tell Filipino story

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Beyond highlighting Philippine experiences in a major feature film, a big factor of "Forgotten Island" is that a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Glaiza de Castro took 5 pregnancy tests before believing she was pregnant

Glaiza de Castro took 5 pregnancy tests before believing she was pregnant

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Glaiza De Castro took several pregnancy tests before she finally believed that she was expecting her first child.
Entertainment
fbtw
How much will 'Filipi&ntilde;ana' get from the government for Oscars 2027 campaign?

How much will 'Filipiñana' get from the government for Oscars 2027 campaign?

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Those who follow the awards circuit will know that Oscar campaigning is a journey that requires a lot of marketing and f...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michael V. steps in as &lsquo;Family Feud&rsquo; host for Dingdong Dantes

Michael V. steps in as ‘Family Feud’ host for Dingdong Dantes

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Michael V. is returning to game show hosting as he temporarily takes over the hosting duties of GMA Network’s “Family...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with