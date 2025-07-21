^

Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
July 21, 2025 | 12:00am
Dustin Yu keeps the momentum going in acting

MANILA, Philippines — Dustin Yu is pleased and proud with the way things are going in his entertainment career.

The young actor’s latest achievement was being tapped as a “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition” housemate.

In his stint, with other Kapuso and Kapamilya celebrities, he was able to display his resilience in staying in an enclosed space, complete with living amenities, and his tenacity in accomplishing various weekly tasks.

These tasks were like boon and bane, determining if a housemate would stay for another week or so.

Prior to the “PBB” collab, Dustin has shown his acting promise and potential in shows such as the primetime family drama series, “Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune,” and the weekly anthology, “Regal Studio Presents.”

In the small-screen adaptation of the film franchise, he held his own in the presence of seasoned thespians, while Dustin has portrayed a variety of characters in the “Regal Studio Presents” stories described as “timely” and “feel-good.”

Back to his “PBB” journey, he and his teammate Bianca de Vera concluded their good and memorable run in the recently concluded TV reality competition show a week prior to the announcement of the Big Four.

After his ‘Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition’ stint, Dustin Yu says that he will be seen doing films, including the newest installment of ‘Shake, Rattle & Roll,’ and a TV series. Dustin is simply picking up where he left off and continues to pursue his entertainment career.

The latter were eventually comprised of pairs CharEs (Charlie Fleming and Esnyr Ranollo, who earned and secured their spot through voting); RaWi (Ralph de Leon and Will Ashley); AzVer (AZ Martinez and River Joseph); and BreKa (Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca). (See related story.)

RaWi, AzVer and BreKa made the lineup via winning the challenges or tasks.

“Before Big Four were formed, we (the remaining housemates) had to go through three tasks that were mabibigat (heavy),” recalled Dustin about the Big Jump Challenges in a brief chat with The STAR, following the press conference for the Sparkle GMA artist-‘PBB’housemates. “So, during that time while we were doing them, sobrang pagod na rin kami (we were really tired).”

That, in a way, contributed to their elimination from becoming part of the “PBB: Celebrity Collab Edition” Big Four. However, reaching that far in the reality program, as the fifth place, is a well-earned feat in itself.

Asked to share his thoughts on coming so close to making it to the finale part of “PBB: Celebrity Collab Edition,” Dustin answered, “Actually, hindi ako na-disappoint, more of like nasaktan, para siyang heartbreak talaga (I was not disappointed. The feeling was more like a heartbreak)… you know why? Kasi parang binuhos mo lahat sa tatlong tasks. Ginawa mo yung best mo (because you gave everything and your best to accomplish the challenges).”

“Tapos sa isang pagkakamali lang, mawawala lahat (then, with just one mistake, everything or your chance at the Big Four disappeared). Lalabas ka na agad ng bahay ni Kuya (you were about to leave Big Brother’s house),” added he.

As the cliché goes, everything happens for a reason. One has to move forward, start anew or pick up where one left off.

What can fans and the public look forward to from the chinito actor after “PBB: Celebrity Collab Edition”?

“Well, I have ‘Shake, Rattle & Roll’… (the XVII installment, a Metro Manila Film Festival entry). Then, there are two movies (in the pipeline),” shared Dustin. “Wala pang masyadong details, pero ang importante naman is my plano (there are no further details available yet, but what matters is there’s a plan). For GMA, they’re preparing a (TV) series for me.”

Dustin said he is grateful for the support and care that the Kapuso Network, Sparkle GMA Artist Center and Regal have shown and done for his career, from jumpstarting it to bringing it to new heights, as one may add.

As a young actor who continues to establish himself and flex his acting muscles, Dustin said that he believes in the importance of “tuloy-tuloy lang” or keep going.

“Tuloy-tuloy lang (just carry on) as long as there are opportunities that come my way,” said he.

Inquired if he’s happy with the way things are going in his showbiz career, Dustin replied, “Yeah, of course. Ang daming blessings and laging lang positive (I’ve received a lot of blessings and just always stay positive).”

